Left Menu

56,000 passengers flown between Mumbai, Maldives since Aug

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:10 IST
56,000 passengers flown between Mumbai, Maldives since Aug

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has witnessed over 55,000 passengers fly to Maldives from Mumbai since the commencement of air services on the route, under the air bubble agreement, from August last year, the aerodrome operator said on Wednesday.

The ease in travel restrictions have made Maldives a preferred destination among leisure travellers, CSMIA said.

Earlier in the day, full-service carrier Vistara started its three-times-a-week flight services on the route under the air bubble agreement between India and Maldives.

CSMIA is witnessing a steady increase in passenger traffic from Mumbai to the Maldives, with 56,000 passengers flying between the two destinations on around 410 flights operated till date, the private airport operator said in a statement.

The airport is expanding its existing reach to Male in Maldives by adding a new flight operated by Vistara, from March 3, it added.

Since the resurgence in travel demand and ease in travel restrictions, Maldives has emerged as a preferred destination for passengers travelling from Mumbai, it said.

Through the added frequency between Mumbai and Maldives, CSMIA provides passengers with easy accessibility to the region even for a short weekend trip, the statement said.

Apart from Vistara, two budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir also operate their flight services to Maldives from the city airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NRIs, Fgn nationals stranded in India to submit details of double taxation by Mar 31

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said NRIs and foreign nationals stuck in India due to COVID-19 pandemic and facing double taxation can submit the details to the income tax department by March 31.The Central Board of Direct taxes CBDT has ...

France reports 26,788 new coronavirus deaths, well below last week's 2021 high

France reported 26,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down sharply from the 2021 high of 31,519 registered last week Wednesday.The seven-day moving average of new cases dropped by 676 to 21,272 but remained above 21,000 for the ei...

Bangladesh moves more Rohingya Muslims to remote island despite concerns

Bangladesh is moving nearly 4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island, officials said on Wednesday, despite complaints from rights groups concerned about the sites vulnerability to storms and flooding.Dhaka has re...

India, Bahrain discuss ways to boost cooperation

Indian Ambassador to Bahrain Piyush Srivastava on Wednesday met Bahrain Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and discussed ways to promote cooperation to meet common aspirations between the two countries. Ambassador P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021