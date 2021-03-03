56,000 passengers flown between Mumbai, Maldives since Aug

56,000 passengers flown between Mumbai, Maldives since AugPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:10 IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has witnessed over 55,000 passengers fly to Maldives from Mumbai since the commencement of air services on the route, under the air bubble agreement, from August last year, the aerodrome operator said on Wednesday.
The ease in travel restrictions have made Maldives a preferred destination among leisure travellers, CSMIA said.
Earlier in the day, full-service carrier Vistara started its three-times-a-week flight services on the route under the air bubble agreement between India and Maldives.
CSMIA is witnessing a steady increase in passenger traffic from Mumbai to the Maldives, with 56,000 passengers flying between the two destinations on around 410 flights operated till date, the private airport operator said in a statement.
The airport is expanding its existing reach to Male in Maldives by adding a new flight operated by Vistara, from March 3, it added.
Since the resurgence in travel demand and ease in travel restrictions, Maldives has emerged as a preferred destination for passengers travelling from Mumbai, it said.
Through the added frequency between Mumbai and Maldives, CSMIA provides passengers with easy accessibility to the region even for a short weekend trip, the statement said.
Apart from Vistara, two budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir also operate their flight services to Maldives from the city airport.
