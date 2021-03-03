UK government support needed to invest in Vauxhall car factory, says Tavares

Left Menu

Concrete and binding British government support is needed for fresh investment in the Vauxhall car plant in north-western England, the boss of its parent company said on Wednesday as it awaits a response from the authorities. Parent company PSA said in 2019 it wanted to keep open the Ellesmere Port plant, which employs 1,000 people, by making the new Opel/Vauxhall Astra there, but that would depend on the outcome of Britain's departure from the European Union.

Concrete and binding British government support is needed for fresh investment in the Vauxhall car plant in north-western England, the boss of its parent company said on Wednesday as it awaits a response from the authorities.

Parent company PSA said in 2019 it wanted to keep open the Ellesmere Port plant, which employs 1,000 people, by making the new Opel/Vauxhall Astra there, but that would depend on the outcome of Britain's departure from the European Union. Since then, London and Brussels have agreed a tariff-free deal dependent on local content levels, PSA merged with Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis and a UK plan to end the sale of new combustion-engine-only cars was brought forward.

The company said last week it was awaiting a commitment from the government. Britain's business minister told parliament on Monday he was very hopeful of a good outcome for the factory as talks continued.

Kwasi Kwarteng also cited a nearly 500-million pound ($700 million) previously announced fund to help support the industry in the electrification of vehicles and their supply chains. Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday it was now looking at whether to focus the site on electric mobility.

"An investment of this type, on top of what is already planned for continental Europe, does not make industrial sense as we have enough capacity elsewhere," he was quoted as saying by Les Echos newspaper on Wednesday. "If we do it, it will have to be with support from local authorities. This support needs to be concrete, binding, and not just a communications gambit." ($1 = 0.7153 pounds)

