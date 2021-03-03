Tide to hire 350 people in Hyderabad, Gurugram this year

The UK-based digital business financial platform Tide on Wednesday said it plans to increase its headcount in India with the addition of 350 skilled professionals in 2021 across Hyderabad and Gurugram.

With this, the company's total headcount in India will cross 400 by the end of the year, according to a statement.

Advertisement

Over 180 of these roles will be in areas such as engineering and product development, while over 100 additional positions in support and servicing will be created for Tide's global development centre in Hyderabad, it added.

Another 50 persons will be hired in areas such as marketing and support, and they will be based in Tide's corporate office in Gurugram as the company seeks to replicate its success from the UK market, in India, it said.

''Though Tide is at the very beginning of its journey here, we are excited about our launch into the Indian market. India boasts one of the largest number of SMEs globally and has a very robust and fast-growing fintech ecosystem,'' Tide Chief Executive Officer Oliver Prill said.

As the company looks to scale globally, it has a growing need for top-level talent, which is fortunately readily available in India, he noted.

''Tide's mission to save small business owners time (and money) is much more relevant today for Indian SMEs (small and medium enterprises) than before.

''We are known to be the employer of choice providing an open, collaborative and fulfilling work culture and experience where people go out of their way to be supportive and work as one global team,'' Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO of Tide India, said.

Tide has its global development centre in Hyderabad and corporate office in Gurugram. It currently employs over 100 at its global development centre in Hyderabad, which serves the global business needs. The company is currently in the process of bringing its platform to the Indian market with full-fledged market launch due in late 2021.

Founded in 2015 and launched in 2017, London-based Tide has over 3 lakh SME members. It has raised over USD 140 million in investment from Anthemis, Augmentum, Creandum, Goodwater, Jigsaw, Latitude, LocalGlobe, Passion Capital, SpeedInvest and The SBI Group. It employs over 550 professionals worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)