Will take measures to save lives despite criticism: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said his first priority is to ensure people's safety amid the coronavirus pandemic and he did not mind if he became a ''villain'' in someone's eyes for that.

Speaking in the Assembly, he also warned that those behaving in irresponsible way and endangering others' lives would be put in jail.

''The Me Jababdar'' (I will be responsible) campaign (of the state government) is for those who are calling for opening this and that (easing restrictions). And for ourselves.

''My family will be safe if I remain safe,'' Thackeray said.

''Don't wear masks if you don't want to. But I cannot say that because I care for the people of my state. Therefore I said I will take care of the lives of people even if someone wants to brand me as a villain,'' he said.

The chief minister's comments came after opposition leaders picked holes in the government's initiatives such as the Me Jababdar campaign which are aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

BJP leaders contributed money to the PM Cares Fund when the Maharashtra government was seeking donations (to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund) for dealing with the pandemic, he said.

''I feel a bit ashamed that your money did not go to Maharashtra but went to Delhi,'' Thackeray said.

''But who will give the account of PM Cares Fund...You won't. And they are not bound to answer,'' Thackeray said, adding nobody has the courage to ask such questions in the first place.

''If you ask questions, then....,'' he said as some MLAs of the ruling coalition shouted ''you will be labeled deshdrohi (anti-national)''.

The chief minister urged people to maintain physical distance, wear masks and wash hands regularly so that a fresh lockdown does not become necessary.

The state government had requested the Centre to increase the number of vaccination centres in Mumbai and allow big hospitals to run vaccination centres, he said.

''I think 29 hospitals in Mumbai have been allowed now (to vaccinate people). We are trying to complete vaccination at the earliest,'' the chief minister added.

Thackeray, meanwhile, also urged all the parties in the state to unite and put pressure on the Centre for the grant of classical language status for Marathi and also on the issue of Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute.

He also said the contentious Kanjurmarg site was well- suited for a Mumbai metro car depot considering the needs for the next 50 years, and all the parties should work together to resolve it.

