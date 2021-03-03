Left Menu

Britain unilaterally extends grace period for agrifood checks to N.Ireland

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated a vow on Wednesday to leave nothing off the table to improve post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:44 IST
Britain unilaterally extends grace period for agrifood checks to N.Ireland

Britain extended a grace period on Wednesday for some checks on goods heading to Northern Ireland until Oct. 1, moving unilaterally to change part of an agreement with the European Union to try to ease post-Brexit trade with the province.

Since it left the EU last year, Britain's relations with the bloc have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland. The fate of Northern Ireland was the most bitterly contested issue during Britain's Brexit negotiations, with London ultimately agreeing to leave the British-ruled province aligned to the EU's single market for goods, requiring checks on some items arriving there from elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

That has already caused difficulty for businesses who say they have had trouble bringing in supplies, and more checks were meant to come into force when a grace period ends on March 31. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated a vow on Wednesday to leave nothing off the table to improve post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. Shortly afterwards, his Northern Ireland minister, Brandon Lewis, announced the extension of the grace period.

It was not immediately clear whether the British government had notified the EU of the move. Chris Hazzard, a lawmaker from Northern Ireland's largest Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein, said the move was "not in the spirit" of ongoing talks on the issue. "For supermarkets and their suppliers, as part of the operational plan the UK committed to at the UK-EU Joint Committee on 24 February, the current Scheme for Temporary Agri-food Movements to Northern Ireland (STAMNI) will continue until 1 October," Lewis said in a written statement.

Some in Northern Ireland and several leading Brexit supporters want Johnson to scrap the Brexit deal's so-called Northern Ireland protocol. Johnson said Northern Ireland's place in the UK's market was "rock solid and guaranteed".

"We are making sure that we underscore that with some temporary operational easings in order to protect the market in some areas, such as food supplies, pending further discussions with the EU," Johnson told parliament. "We leave nothing off the table in order to ensure that we get this right."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh Administration introduces category for 'Super Mild Beer' in new Excise Policy

Aiming to balance the aspirations of the consumers, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and the government, Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday approved the new Excise Policy for 2021-22. As per an official release, in order to promote...

Prehistoric teeth analysis sheds light on diets of lizards and snakes

New research led by scientists from the University of Bristol has revealed that the diets of early lizards and snakes, which lived alongside dinosaurs around 100 million years ago, were more varied and advanced than previously thought. The ...

France reports 26,788 new coronavirus deaths, well below last week's 2021 high

France reported 26,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down sharply from the 2021 high of 31,519 registered last week Wednesday.The seven-day moving average of new cases dropped by 676 to 21,272 but remained above 21,000 for the ei...

Bangladesh moves more Rohingya Muslims to remote island despite concerns

Bangladesh is moving nearly 4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island, officials said on Wednesday, despite complaints from rights groups concerned about the sites vulnerability to storms and flooding.Dhaka has re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021