Britain unilaterally extends grace period for agrifood checks to N.Ireland

Britain extended a grace period on Wednesday for some checks on goods heading to Northern Ireland until Oct. 1, moving unilaterally to change part of an agreement with the European Union to try to ease post-Brexit trade with the province.

Since it left the EU last year, Britain's relations with the bloc have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland. The fate of Northern Ireland was the most bitterly contested issue during Britain's Brexit negotiations, with London ultimately agreeing to leave the British-ruled province aligned to the EU's single market for goods, requiring checks on some items arriving there from elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

That has already caused difficulty for businesses who say they have had trouble bringing in supplies, and more checks were meant to come into force when a grace period ends on March 31. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated a vow on Wednesday to leave nothing off the table to improve post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. Shortly afterwards, his Northern Ireland minister, Brandon Lewis, announced the extension of the grace period.

It was not immediately clear whether the British government had notified the EU of the move. Chris Hazzard, a lawmaker from Northern Ireland's largest Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein, said the move was "not in the spirit" of ongoing talks on the issue. "For supermarkets and their suppliers, as part of the operational plan the UK committed to at the UK-EU Joint Committee on 24 February, the current Scheme for Temporary Agri-food Movements to Northern Ireland (STAMNI) will continue until 1 October," Lewis said in a written statement.

Some in Northern Ireland and several leading Brexit supporters want Johnson to scrap the Brexit deal's so-called Northern Ireland protocol. Johnson said Northern Ireland's place in the UK's market was "rock solid and guaranteed".

"We are making sure that we underscore that with some temporary operational easings in order to protect the market in some areas, such as food supplies, pending further discussions with the EU," Johnson told parliament. "We leave nothing off the table in order to ensure that we get this right."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)