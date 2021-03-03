Rs 91,277 cr budget for fiscal 2021-22 presentd in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Mar 3 (PTI)The Hemant Soren government Wednesday presented a budget of Rs 91,277 crore for the financial year 2021-22 amid protest by opposition BJP in the legislative assembly.

The budget introduced in the house by Finance minister Rameshwar Oraon lays special emphasis on education, rural development and health sectors. But, it shows fiscal deficit Rs 10,210 cr, estimated to be 2.83 per cent of ther GSDP, and also does not have any provision for payment of unemployment allowance.

The opposition BJP and its ally AJSU trashed the budget and came out with a parellel budget of their own for the next fiscal and trooped into well of the house raising slogans against the government's budget and supporting their own ones. The budget earmarks 14.52 per cent on education, 14.16 per cent on rural developmentand 8.55 per cent on health and drinking water. Oraon said in 2019-20, the states growth rate stood at 6.7 per cent which suffered a hit due to the global COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with the nationwide trend.

In the current fiscal, the nations GDP is expected to fall by 7.5 per cent. In Jharkhand, it is expected to fall by 6.9 per cent.

''Compared to the national trend, we are slightly better placed,'' Oraon said, adding that in the next fiscal, the states growth rate is expected to be about 9.5 per cent.

The ruling JMM had promised people during 2019 state polls to provide Rs 5000 monthly unemployment allowance to graduates without a job and Rs 7000 to post graduates every month till they find employment.

Oraon said this was not possible due to the fact that the state had to spend a lot of moneyto overcome severe impact of the coronavirus.

Talking to mediapersons after introducing the budget in the house, Oraon said his government would make a sincere effort to waive off farmers loan upto Rs 50,000 totalling around Rs 1000 crore by the end of current fiscal.

Congress to which the state Finance minister belongs to had promised to write off loan upto Rs 2 lakh of farmers in the elections.

The budget promises to create 11.50 crore mandays in the 2021-22 fiscal under MGNREGA scheme.

The budget has provision to provide financial assistance to 10 students belonging to schedule tribe going abroad for studies.

The Jharkhand government also announced that it would run Ayushman Bharat health scheme of the centre in the name of chief minister instead of prime minister.

No new taxes were announced, but the state finance minister unveiled a slew of welfare measures including a universal pension scheme for widows and the elderly, a centralised one-stop helpline for senior citizens and Guruji kitchen yojana among others.

Many of these schemes were announced earlier when the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government completed one year in December last year but were incorporated in the budget now to pave the way for their rollout.

Interacting with the mediapersons, the chief minister termed the budget beneficial for the people of the state. Opposition BJP,however, dubbed it as ''cheating on the people'' citing no mention of Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers and unemployment allowances, their poll promises.

Senior BJP legislator C P Singh described the budget as a ''big disappointment for the people of Jharkhand.'' PTI IKD SNS SNS

