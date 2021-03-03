Left Menu

NRIs, Fgn nationals stranded in India to submit details of double taxation by Mar 31

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said NRIs and foreign nationals stuck in India due to COVID-19 pandemic and facing double taxation can submit the details to the income tax department by March 31.The Central Board of Direct taxes CBDT has received various representations requesting for relaxation in determination of residential status for 2020-21 fiscal year ending March 31 from individuals who had come on a visit to India during 2019-20 and intended to leave India but could not do so due to suspension of international flights.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:05 IST
NRIs, Fgn nationals stranded in India to submit details of double taxation by Mar 31

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said NRIs and foreign nationals stuck in India due to COVID-19 pandemic and facing double taxation can submit the details to the income tax department by March 31.

The Central Board of Direct taxes (CBDT) has received various representations requesting for relaxation in determination of residential status for 2020-21 fiscal year ending March 31 from individuals who had come on a visit to India during 2019-20 and intended to leave India but could not do so due to suspension of international flights. In a circular, the CBDT said that if any individual is facing double taxation even after taking into account the relief provided by the relevant Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), he/she may furnish the specified information electronically by 31st March, 2021, to the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax (International Taxation).

The details have to be submitted in a specified form. Commercial international flights were suspended when the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25, 2020. Later, such flights were allowed in a restricted manner under bilateral Air Bubble agreements and the services are yet to resume fully. As a result, many NRIs and foreign nationals had to prolong their stay in India.

There were apprehensions that this extended stay could lead to these individuals becoming Indian residents as per Section 6 of the Income Tax Act for taxation purposes.

For 2019-20 fiscal, which ended on March 31, 2020, the Ministry in May clarified that the period of stay of non-resident Indians and foreign nationals in India during the lockdown period would not be counted for the purpose of determining their residency status for the purpose of taxation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls returned to families, violence erupts

Police fired tear gas and soldiers shot their guns into the air in northwest Nigeria as violence broke out amid the return of 279 kidnapped schoolgirls to their families on Wednesday, a day after their release, according to two Reuters witn...

Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jayalalithaa's "golden rule"

Weeks ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Wednesday announced she will stay away from politics, but would pray for the golden rule of the late party supremo Jayalalithaa.In a sort of u-turn from he...

UP: Court sends 30-yr-old woman to jail for obscene acts at public place

A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old woman to two days in jail for indulging in obscene acts at a public place.Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Prashant Kumar Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the woman booked ...

Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office

Besieged by sexual harassment allegations, a somber New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologised Wednesday, saying he learned an important lesson about his own behavior around women, but he said he intended to remain in office.I now understand tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021