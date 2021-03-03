Left Menu

Rising yields still 'a world away' from impacting sovereign ratings - S&P Global

S&P estimates that governments will borrow another $12.6 trillion this year, which while 20% lower than the historic surge in 2020, will still be 50% higher than the pre-COVID average. "To me that (rise in yields) is just a sign of more optimism about what is happening in terms of the epidemical situation and what that means for recoveries," S&P's managing director for EMEA sovereign ratings, Frank Gill, said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:37 IST
Rising yields still 'a world away' from impacting sovereign ratings - S&P Global

The recent jump in global bond market borrowing costs is still a world away from impacting most countries' credit ratings S&P Global has said.

The rise in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields above 1.6% last week and knock-on moves in Europe, Japan and elsewhere is making economists look again at the massive amounts of debt countries have taken on. S&P estimates that governments will borrow another $12.6 trillion this year, which while 20% lower than the historic surge in 2020, will still be 50% higher than the pre-COVID average.

"To me that (rise in yields) is just a sign of more optimism about what is happening in terms of the epidemical situation and what that means for recoveries," S&P's managing director for EMEA sovereign ratings, Frank Gill, said. It also has to be set against the huge drop in borrowing costs seen as major economies have slashed interest rates and pumped economies full of cheap funding over the last year.

In Europe for example, Italy's 10-year yield is currently around 0.7%-0.8% compared to its longer-term average borrowing cost of just over 2%. It means yields would have to triple to well over 2.5% to really have a negative impact on its finances. "This is not the world in which we live at the moment," Gill said.

Some lower-rated emerging economies could feel the impact if yield steepening continues and the rise in dollar accelerates, but even in those countries Gill said: "I don't think we are anywhere close to disruption yet." In the medium term though countries are likely to get more creative to try and rein in their debts again.

Any serious moves are expected to wait until next year when hopefully COVID will have been brought under control, but the signals are already there. Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak's gave an early warning on Wednesday that he will demand more money from companies and individual taxpayers in the coming years to stabilise the UK's finances.

In the United States, Joe Biden's new administration is considering lifting the country's capital gains tax and some lawmakers also calling for a extra wealth tax on the super-rich with assets of more than $50 million. "I would expect over the next two years you will see a much bigger effort globally to tax financial wealth," Gill said. "You are going to definitely see governments become more creative."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls returned to families, violence erupts

Police fired tear gas and soldiers shot their guns into the air in northwest Nigeria as violence broke out amid the return of 279 kidnapped schoolgirls to their families on Wednesday, a day after their release, according to two Reuters witn...

Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jayalalithaa's "golden rule"

Weeks ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Wednesday announced she will stay away from politics, but would pray for the golden rule of the late party supremo Jayalalithaa.In a sort of u-turn from he...

UP: Court sends 30-yr-old woman to jail for obscene acts at public place

A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old woman to two days in jail for indulging in obscene acts at a public place.Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Prashant Kumar Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the woman booked ...

Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office

Besieged by sexual harassment allegations, a somber New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologised Wednesday, saying he learned an important lesson about his own behavior around women, but he said he intended to remain in office.I now understand tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021