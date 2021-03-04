Left Menu

EU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on N.Ireland

The European Union promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal. Since it left the EU last year, Britain's relations with the bloc have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 00:36 IST
EU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on N.Ireland

The European Union promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal.

Since it left the EU last year, Britain's relations with the bloc have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland. The British government extended a grace period for some checks on agricultural and food products imported by retailers to Northern Ireland until Oct. 1 in a move it said was necessary to ensure the free flow of goods to the British region.

In a statement, the European Union expressed "strong concerns" at a move it said amounted to a violation of the substantive provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the most contentious part of Britain's divorce deal with the EU. "This is the second time that the UK government is set to breach international law," the statement said. Britain last year moved to include clauses in draft domestic legislation that breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement but later withdrew them.

The EU said European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic was holding a call with David Frost, the British minister responsible for ties with the EU, to express his concern. "The European Commission will respond to these developments in accordance with the legal means established by the Withdrawal Agreement and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement," the EU statement said.

The fate of Northern Ireland was the most bitterly contested issue during Britain's Brexit negotiations, with London ultimately agreeing to leave the British-ruled province aligned to the EU's single market for goods, requiring checks on some items arriving there from elsewhere in the United Kingdom. That has already caused difficulty for businesses who say they have had trouble bringing in supplies, and more checks were meant to come into force when a grace period ends on March 31.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated a vow on Wednesday to leave nothing off the table to improve post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. Shortly afterwards, his Northern Ireland minister, Brandon Lewis, announced the extension of the grace period. "For supermarkets and their suppliers, as part of the operational plan the UK committed to at the UK-EU Joint Committee on 24 February, the current Scheme for Temporary Agri-food Movements to Northern Ireland (STAMNI) will continue until 1 October," Lewis said in a written statement.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he had already spoken to Frost to express his regret at the move. "A unilateral announcement is deeply unhelpful to building the relationship of trust and partnership that is central to the implementation of the Protocol," Coveney said.

Some in Northern Ireland and several leading Brexit supporters want Johnson to scrap the Brexit deal's so-called Northern Ireland protocol. Johnson said Northern Ireland's place in the UK's market was "rock solid and guaranteed".

"We are making sure that we underscore that with some temporary operational easings in order to protect the market in some areas, such as food supplies, pending further discussions with the EU," Johnson told parliament. "We leave nothing off the table in order to ensure that we get this right."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swedish police investigating possible 'terror motives' in knife attack

Swedish police said they were investigating possible terror motives for a knife attack on Wednesday in which at least eight people were injured, and that the assailant has been arrested after being shot and wounded. Some of the victims were...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government is considering a two-week extension of a state of emergency in the Tokyo area, while France is preparing for a possible easing of coronavirus restrictions from mid-April.DEATHS AND ...

Cuomo apologizes but will not resign in wake of sexual harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he would not resign in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct accusations leveled against him by young women but offered a fresh apology and vowed to fully cooperate with a review by the s...

Czech president asks China for Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine

The Czech Republic has asked China for deliveries of coronavirus vaccines made by Chinas Sinopharm, the Czech presidents spokesman said on Wednesday.The central European country of 10.7 million has been one of the worlds worst-hit by the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021