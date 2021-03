BRIEF-Norway wealth fund puts Kirin Holdings on watch list

Norway's sovereign fund said: * NORWAY WEALTH FUND TO PUT KIRIN HOLDINGS LTD CO ON WATCH LIST FOR POSSIBLE DIVESTMENT DUE TO UNACCEPTABLE RISK THAT THE COMPANY CONTRIBUTES TO SERIOUS VIOLATIONS OF INDIVIDUALS’ RIGHTS IN SITUATIONS OF WAR OR CONFLICT -CENTRAL BANK

* NORWAY WEALTH FUND ALLOWED TO INVEST AGAIN IN ATAL SA/POLAND -CENTRAL BANK * NORWAY WEALTH FUND TO CONDUCT ACTIVE OWNERSHIP DIALOGUE WITH THYSSENKRUPP AG OVER RISK THAT THE COMPANY CONTRIBUTES TO OR IS RESPONSIBLE FOR GROSS CORRUPTION -CENTRAL BANK Source text: https://bit.ly/2OhQivU (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

