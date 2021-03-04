World's biggest wealth fund puts Japan's Kirin Holdings on watch list over Myanmar link
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-03-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 03:11 IST
The Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday it had put Japan's Kirin Holdings Ltd Co on a watch list for possible exclusion from its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund over the firm's ties to a business owned by Myanmar's military. "Kirin has recently announced an intention to end this business cooperation, and the implementation of this will be followed up as a part of the observation," the central bank said in a statement.
Kirin Holdings was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, held a 1.29% stake in Kirin Holdings at the end of 2020 with a value of $277.1 million.
