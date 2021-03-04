Left Menu

WRAPUP 1-POLL-Reflation trades in FX markets expected to continue in March

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 05:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 05:35 IST
WRAPUP 1-POLL-Reflation trades in FX markets expected to continue in March

The reflation trade that spooked currency markets and threw them into disarray will be in play for at least another month, according to a Reuters poll of strategists, who were still holding on to their outlook for dollar weakness in the long run. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields vaulted to their highest since the pandemic began last week on improving economic expectations and inflation concerns, what has become known as the reflation trade.

That dramatic surge in bond yields, which knocked global stocks off their record highs, has challenged overwhelming bets against the dollar, with the currency up over 1% this year. While recent moves have confounded analyst expectations for a weaker dollar in 2021, the March 1-3 poll of over 70 foreign exchange strategists showed the consensus for broad dollar weakness in a year was still intact.

But a majority, 50 of 65 strategists, in response to an additional question predicted moves in currency markets based on an upswing in economic activity and prices, or the reflation trade, would continue for at least another month, including 33 who said over three months. "There is this battle going on now between the pricing-in of this reflation trade and on the other hand the central banks just wanting to temper the pace of the optimism," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"We've got this period of struggle between the bond markets and the other central banks trying to keep optimism from getting too significant - and in that period what we might see is the dollar being a little bit more resilient than the consensus has been expecting." Despite those predictions for dollar resistance in the near-term, global stocks were forecast to continue their rally over the coming year, according to separate Reuters polls of equity strategists and investment managers.

That lines up with the latest currency market outlook, which showed the dollar's appeal against most currencies would be sapped once volatility ebbs and normalcy returns. "Yes, real yields will be higher, but then there's a level of yields which will be consistent with the fact the (growth) outlook is more optimistic. If we stabilize for two or three weeks, the market will decide you can live with it," said Steve Englander, head of G10 FX research at Standard Chartered.

"I'm still pessimistic about the dollar with everything that's going on. What gives me confidence in my outlook is: there's no piano which dropped out of a window that landed on the sidewalk, and they're looking at it and saying - wow! Nobody will ever be able to fix it." The euro, down more than 1.0% this year, was forecast to trade at $1.21 in a month, around where it was on Wednesday. It was then expected to reverse trend and gain over 3.5% to $1.25 in a year.

Sterling, up over 2%, was forecast to change hands at $1.42 in a year, a further 2% gain from just below $1.40, where it was trading. When asked which currencies would outperform against the dollar over the next three months, 38 of 63 strategists opted for commodity-linked currencies, - which have had a dream run so far this year - tracking the rise in commodity prices.

The others were split between developed and emerging market currencies. Commodity-linked currencies such as the Aussie dollar , the Kiwi dollar and the loonie were predicted to gain further in 2021 after hitting multi-year highs last month.

"Broader market thematic of reflation, commodity rebound, vaccine trade remains in play. Pro-cyclical FX such as AUD, NZD ... can benefit while countercyclical FX such as USD stays on the back foot," noted analysts at Maybank. "The trajectory for the dollar remains broadly similar and modestly skewed to the downside for 2021."

(For other stories from the March Reuters foreign exchange poll:)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marathon bail hearing for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists enters 4th day

Marathon bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the fourth day on Thursday, in a landmark case after the most sweeping use yet of the citys national security law.Foreign dipl...

TIMELINE-Events following Japan's worst quake and nuclear incident

On March 11, Japan marks a decade since a huge earthquake and tsunami left more than 22,000 people dead or missing and triggered the worlds worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.Here is a brief timeline of events after the 9.0 magnitude qu...

Defence sales to India shows commitment to India's security, sovereignty: US

The sale of major defence equipment to India which now stands at USD 20 billion shows Americas commitment to Indias security and sovereignty, the Biden administration said on Wednesday.As of this year, the United States has authorized over ...

Alaska leader embroiled in scandal lost at sea in presumed helicopter crash

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday suspended its search off Kodiak Island for an Alaska Native leader who abruptly quit his executive positions and went missing in his helicopter after being accused of sexual misconduct. Andy Teuber, former ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021