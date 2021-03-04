PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Amazon opens first physical store outside North America https://on.ft.com/309V6pJ German regulator files criminal complaint against Greensill Bank https://on.ft.com/3bdMdBE

UK's first infrastructure bank to boost climate goal investment https://on.ft.com/3kKiHXi Rishi Sunak delivers spend now, tax later Budget to kickstart UK economy https://on.ft.com/30e935O

Overview Amazon.com Inc has opened a convenience store in west London, its first physical outlet outside North America, as it looks to test appetite for automated store formats and their associated technology in Europe.

Germany's financial watchdog BaFin has filed a criminal complaint against Greensill Bank's management for suspected balance sheet manipulation, according to people briefed on the matter. British finance minister Rishi Sunak has pledged an initial 12 billion pounds ($16.72 billion) to set up the UK's first infrastructure bank, saying it would "accelerate investment" in projects to help Britain reach its ambitious climate goals.

UK's Rishi Sunak has delivered a spend now, tax later Budget to drag the UK economy out of the COVID-19 crisis, with a short-term boost to business investment followed by the largest tax rises on companies and households for a generation. ($1 = 0.7179 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

