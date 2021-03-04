Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rising bond yields spook world shares as investors look to Powell

The spectre of higher U.S. bond yields also undermined low-yielding, safe-haven assets, such as the yen, the Swiss franc and gold. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose to 1.477% as investors bet U.S. inflation could pick up as an economic recovery gathers steam, driven by government stimulus and further progress in vaccination programmes.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 09:24 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Rising bond yields spook world shares as investors look to Powell
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Resurgent worries about rising U.S. bond yields hit global shares on Thursday as investors waited to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will address concerns about the risk of a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs. The spectre of higher U.S. bond yields also undermined low-yielding, safe-haven assets, such as the yen, the Swiss franc and gold.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose to 1.477% as investors bet U.S. inflation could pick up as economic recovery gathers steam, driven by government stimulus and further progress in vaccination programmes. "It is not clear how the Fed wants to deal with bond yields," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"The pace of rises in yields has been far faster than most people have expected and there's speculation the authorities may be starting to think about tightening their policy." The MSCI's ex-Japan Asian-Pacific shares lost 1.7% in early trade while Japan's Nikkei fell 1.9%.

E-mini S&P futures slipped 0.4% while the futures for the Nasdaq, the unequivocal leader of the post-pandemic rally, fell 0.6% to a two-month low. Tech shares are vulnerable because their lofty valuation has been supported by expectations of a prolonged period of low-interest rates.

Powell is due to speak at 12:05 p.m. EST (1705 GMT). Many Fed officials have downplayed the rise in Treasury yields in recent days, although Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday acknowledged concerns over the possibility a rapid rise in yields could dampen economic activity. The market will have to grapple with a huge increase in debt sales after rounds of stimulus to deal with a recession triggered by the pandemic.

The issue is not limited to the United States, with the 10-year UK Gilts yield jumping back to 0.779%, near its 11-month high of 0.836% hit last week, after the government unveiled much higher borrowing. Currency investors continued to snap up dollars as they bet on a U.S. economy outshining its peers in the developed world in the coming months.

The dollar rose to a seven-month high of 107.16 yen. "U.S. dollar/yen has been on a one-way trajectory since the start of 2021," said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The brightening outlook for the world economy is positive for both U.S. dollar/yen and Australian dollar/yen." Other safe-haven currencies were soft, with the Swiss franc flirting with a four-month low against the dollar and a 20-month trough versus the euro.

Gold hit a nine-month low of $1,702.8 per ounce on Wednesday and last stood at $1,711.5. Other major currencies were little moved, with the euro flat at $1.2054.

Investor focus on a U.S. economic rebound was unshaken by data released overnight that showed the U.S. labour market struggling in February when private payrolls rose less than expected. Oil prices rose for a second straight session early on Thursday, as the possibility that OPEC+ producers might decide against increasing output at a key meeting later in the day underpinned alongside a drop in U.S. fuel inventories.

U.S. crude rose 0.3% to $61.44 per barrel. (Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes and Richard Pullin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GC Pharma says picked to import and distribute 40 mln doses of Moderna's vaccine in S.Korea

South Korean drugmaker GC Pharma said on Thursday it was picked to import and distribute 40 million doses of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea.We are proud to be partnering with the government and Moderna to support the distribution ...

Kohli equals Dhoni's record of leading India in most Tests

Skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday equalled MS Dhonis record of leading India in most Test matches. As Kohli stepped out for toss in the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it became his 60th Test as the skipper of India,...

UNGA unanimously adopts India-sponsored resolution declaring 2023 as International Year of Millets

The UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution sponsored by India and supported by over 70 nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets, aimed at raising awareness about the health benefits of the grain and their s...

House panel seeks storm documents from Texas grid operator

The House Oversight Committee is investigating the agency that operates the Texas power grid, seeking information and documents about the lack of preparation for the recent winter storm that caused millions of power outages and dozens of de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021