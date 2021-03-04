Welspun India's board approves raising up to USD 100 mn

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 10:10 IST
Home textiles major Welspun India's board has approved raising up to USD 100 million (approximately Rs 750 crore) in one or more tranches. The board of directors has ''approved raising of borrowing of up to a maximum of USD 100 million in one or more form or instruments, including but not limited to loans, ESG Bonds, nonconvertible debentures (NCDs), ECBs, etc, may be raised in form of domestic or overseas issuance... in one or more tranches'', Welspun said in a regulatory filing. The board also authorised approaching the shareholders seeking requisite approvals to be obtained by way of a general meeting.

Shares of Welspun India were trading 0.99 per cent higher at Rs 71.25 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

