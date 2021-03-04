Left Menu

Infosys to double Canadian workforce to 4,000 by 2023

Infosys on Thursday announced that it would be bringing 500 jobs to Calgary over the next three years, doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.

The Bengaluru-headquartered digital services and consulting major said within the last two years, it has created 2,000 jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal, with plans for further expansion across the country.

The Calgary expansion will enable Infosys to scale work with clients in Western Canada, Pacific North West, and the Central United States across various industries, including natural resources, energy, media, retail, and communications, it said in a statement.

The company said it will hire tech talent from fourteen educational institutions across the country, including the University of Calgary, University of Alberta, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, and Waterloo.

''Infosys plans to build a strong pipeline to expand the skills needed to accelerate digital transformation,'' the statement said.

Infosys said it has recently been recognized as Best Place to Work in Canada- Glassdoor Employees Choice Award.

Additionally, the company has been certified Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute the regions covered include all of North America, APAC, and Europe, it was stated.

