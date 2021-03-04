Left Menu

TCS introduces solutions for COVID-19 testing, vaccine management

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 10:45 IST
TCS introduces solutions for COVID-19 testing, vaccine management

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of a suite of COVID-19 testing and vaccine management solutions that streamlines stages of the end-to-end testing and vaccination journeys.

TCS, in a statement, said the suite of modular, easy-to-deploy solutions streamlines every stage of the end-to-end testing and vaccination, enabling more individuals to get tested and vaccinated faster and return to normal life experiences.

Vaccination or test for COVID-19 involves a highly complex orchestration of multiple stakeholders – from manufacturing to transportation, allocation to storage, distribution to scheduling, and reporting to monitoring.

There is an opportunity to provide a seamless process across the entire value chain to prevent issues that could slow down testing and vaccinations, TCS said.

The suite leverages AI, robotics, blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT), as well as TCS' extensive network of technology partners.

This suite transforms all five stages of testing and vaccination journeys: research and manufacture, allocation and transport, storage and distribution, scheduling and administering, and monitoring and re-opening.

It enables ecosystem participants at each of these stages to seamlessly share critical information among themselves while complying with privacy and consent regulations, and to scale up their operations so communities receive the required quantities of tests and vaccines, the statement said.

''In designing its new solution suite, TCS emulated the example of successful retailers and other consumer-centric enterprises and adopted their proven, people-centric approach to optimising the testing and vaccination ecosystems,'' it added.

Also, given the urgency of the problem, repurposing proven use cases from other consumer-facing industries helped speed up the design of an end-to-end solution, TCS said.

''The pandemic is changing our world in many ways, driving stakeholder collaboration across industries that share a commitment to getting testing and vaccines to everyone,'' TCS Business Group Head – Life Sciences, Healthcare and Public Sector Debashis Ghosh said.

TCS' suite of COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Management solutions is built to enable transparency, ease of access, and equity that will collectively accelerate a return to normalcy, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's coastline to emerge epicentre of India's development: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that Odishas long coastline is going to be the epicentre for the development of India. The government-led initiatives in the petroleum and steel sectors will p...

Delhi CM administered COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital here on Thursday.The Covishield vaccine was first administered to Kejriwals pa...

IED blast in Jharkhand leaves two security personnel dead Ranchi, Mar 4 '

Two security personnel were killed and three injured in a Naxal-triggered IED blast in the forests of Jharkhands West Singhbhum district on Thursday, officials said.Two men of the special unit of the state police, Jharkhand Jaguars, were ki...

Razorpay announces $10 mn ESOP sale for 750 current, ex-employees

Fintech major Razorpay on Thursday announced its third ESOP Employee Stock Ownership Plan buyback programme worth USD 10 million about Rs 73 crore that will benefit 750 current and former employees of the company.Sequoia Capital India and G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021