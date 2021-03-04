Neelkanth Jewellers Launches Forevermark at HSR Layout - Bengaluru

Film star Srinidhi Shetty graced the launch and unveiled the 100 Carat Program Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Strengthening their association with Forevermark, Neelkanth Jewelers launched the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, at their store at HSR layout, Bengaluru today.

Known for exquisite hand-crafted designs for the last three generations, Neelkanth offers all the Forevermark collections including the Circle of Trust, Traditional Setting, Tribute, and the Forevermark Icon Collection. The synergy of these two brands has made for an ideal collaboration offering customers among the world's most beautiful, inscribed, and carefully selected natural diamonds set in intricately designed, unique, and beautiful jewelry pieces.

Film star Srinidhi Shetty attended the event wearing a stunning three-line solitaire necklace, she selected her top 5 pieces from the Forevermark Collection and unveiled Forevermark's 100 Carat Program at the store that will run from March 3rd-21st, 2021. This unique program allows customers to witness over 100 Forevermark diamonds which are one-carat and above in size of varied shapes including round and fancy in loose diamonds as well as diamonds set in jewelry.

"It is an honor for me to be a part of the coming together of two of the most respected jewelry brands in the country as well as unveil a range of over 100 Forevermark diamonds for customers to select from as part of the 100 Carat Program. Knowing that less than 1% of the world's diamonds are eligible to be a Forevermark diamond, I feel privileged to wear these stunning diamond pieces, crafted exquisitely by Neelkanth Jewellers. The workmanship of Neelkanth Jewellers coupled with the natural beauty of a Forevermark diamond creates the perfect sparkle," said film star, Srinidhi Shetty.

Highlighting the partnership, Gurmukh Singh, CEO, Neelkanth Jewelers said, "We have been associated with Forevermark since 2013 and have received a great response at our flagship store on Richmond Road thus decided to strengthen our association by providing the brand to our customers at our store at HSR Layout. Forevermark is the diamond expert that offers the best quality of diamonds to its partners, with its stringent selection process. Each Forevermark diamond is uniquely inscribed and comes with a guarantee that every diamond is genuine and natural, this provides additional assurance to our customers. There is a wide range of Forevermark diamond jewelry available at our store and we hope that our customers enjoy the shopping experience." Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India said "Neelkanth Jewelers is one of the most established and respected jewelry brands in the industry. We feel extremely privileged to further strengthen our partnership with this launch. Forevermark selects its partners as carefully as its diamonds and works exclusively with experts who follow the same tenets of value and perseverance for excellence like Neelkanth Jewellers. Their elegant designs and craftsmanship enhance the beauty of a Forevermark diamond, and we look forward to a lasting relationship with them." Neelkanth Jewelers is a third-generation jewelry brand that has built a reputation through the years for its exquisite hand-crafted traditional Indian designs. The brand offers a wide range of jewelry in gold, silver, diamond, and platinum, with each piece reflecting the highest quality and craftsmanship.

Forevermark diamonds are hand-selected for their beauty and rarity; each is genuine, untreated, and natural; each diamond has a unique inscription number and identification card bearing the assurance of it being rare and responsibly sourced. Less than 1% of the world's natural diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark's standards of quality and integrity.

Visit the Neelkanath Jewellers to purchase the exquisite Forevermark Collection at HSR Layout, # 247, Vijay Towers, 17th cross, 6th sector, HSR Layout, Bengaluru 560102 or call 080-46963800 / 9606333525 for information.

