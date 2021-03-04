Left Menu

Coal India's second interim dividend likely to be Rs 4-5 per share

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:15 IST
Coal India's second interim dividend likely to be Rs 4-5 per share

State-owned Coal India's second interim dividend could be in the range of Rs 4-5 per share as it is working to match the previous year's total dividend amid an outstanding of Rs 25,000 crore, coupled with sluggish demand, sources said on Thursday.

The miner had announced Rs 7.5 per share as the first interim dividend in November.

The board of Coal India is slated to meet on March 5 as it mulls to pay a second interim dividend.

Coal India is facing a tough time but it is working to match at least last year's total dividend payout, which was Rs 12 per share, sources told PTI.

''We will try to support our best in these trying times for the government,'' a source said.

As the miner has already paid Rs 7.5 per share as the first interim dividend, it is likely to announce another dividend of Rs 4-5 per share, the source said.

However, all the aspects will be debated at the board meeting, as per the source.

This will be the final dividend for the year, the source said.

The miner has also revised its capex plans to Rs 13,000 crore from Rs 10,000 crore after the government asked it to push expenditure to spur demand in the post-lockdown period.

However, the outstanding continued to mount and reached Rs 25,000-crore-level even as the government announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion to support the gencos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Force 'hungry' for breakthrough win against struggling Waratahs

The backing of a billionaire owner and a slew of international signings have failed to deliver a win for the Western Force in Super Rugby AU but the Perth-based side may finally have their breakthrough against the struggling New South Wales...

World's biggest wealth fund puts Japan's Kirin on watch list over Myanmar link

The Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday it had put Japans Kirin Holdings Ltd Co on a watch list for possible exclusion from its 1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund over the beverage giants business ties to Myanmars military.Kirin on Feb...

Zoom recovers from hours-long outage, says issues were likely due to local internet glitch

Zoom Video Communications Inc said it had recovered from an outage where some users were unable to join meetings on the video-conferencing platform on Wednesday.The companys status page said all systems were operational. Zoom said the glitc...

Lithuania to open trade representation office in Taiwan

Lithuania will open a trade representation office this year in Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province, a move that is bound to anger the Asian giant. The office will be opened in a bid to boost economic diplomacy in Asia, the sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021