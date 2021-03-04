Left Menu

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile hits Saudi oil facility

Yemens Houthi rebels said they struck a Saudi oil facility in the port city of Jiddah on Thursday, the latest in a series of cross-border attacks the group has claimed against the kingdom amid the grinding war in Yemen.Saudi Arabias state-owned media did not immediately acknowledge any incident in Jiddah.Brig.

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:46 IST
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile hits Saudi oil facility
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they struck a Saudi oil facility in the port city of Jiddah on Thursday, the latest in a series of cross-border attacks the group has claimed against the kingdom amid the grinding war in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia's state-owned media did not immediately acknowledge any incident in Jiddah.

Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarie, a Houthi military spokesman, tweeted that the rebels fired a new Quds-2 cruise missile at the facility. He posted a satellite image online that matched Aramco's North Jiddah Bulk Plant, where oil products are stored in tanks. The rebels claimed they hit the same facility last November, an attack the Saudi-led coalition later admitted had sparked a fire at the plant.

The facility sits just southeast of Jiddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport, a major airfield that handles Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca. Flights coming into the airport diverted or otherwise flew in circles early Thursday morning without explanation, according to tracking data from the website FlightRadar24.com.

Since 2015, the Houthis battling the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen have targeted international airports, along with military installations and critical oil infrastructure, within Saudi Arabia. In recent weeks the group has stepped up its attacks, repeatedly crashing drones and missiles into the kingdom's Patriot missile batteries.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen after the rebels seized the country's capital, Sanaa. The war has settled into a bloody stalemate, with Saudi Arabia facing international criticism for its airstrikes killing civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Force 'hungry' for breakthrough win against struggling Waratahs

The backing of a billionaire owner and a slew of international signings have failed to deliver a win for the Western Force in Super Rugby AU but the Perth-based side may finally have their breakthrough against the struggling New South Wales...

World's biggest wealth fund puts Japan's Kirin on watch list over Myanmar link

The Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday it had put Japans Kirin Holdings Ltd Co on a watch list for possible exclusion from its 1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund over the beverage giants business ties to Myanmars military.Kirin on Feb...

Zoom recovers from hours-long outage, says issues were likely due to local internet glitch

Zoom Video Communications Inc said it had recovered from an outage where some users were unable to join meetings on the video-conferencing platform on Wednesday.The companys status page said all systems were operational. Zoom said the glitc...

Lithuania to open trade representation office in Taiwan

Lithuania will open a trade representation office this year in Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province, a move that is bound to anger the Asian giant. The office will be opened in a bid to boost economic diplomacy in Asia, the sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021