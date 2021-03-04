Left Menu

Cashify raises $15 mn via Olympus Capital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:52 IST
Cashify raises $15 mn via Olympus Capital

Online used-phone seller Cashify on Thursday said funds advised by Olympus Capital Asia are investing USD 15 million (about Rs 109 crore), a move that will help the company scale up its presence in the mobile phone reuse and recycling sector in the country.

Olympus Capital Asia' investment will be made through Asia Environmental Partners (AEP), its clean energy and sustainability platform, a statement said.

Cashify plans to use the proceeds from this investment for further expanding its footprint in India, it added.

Founded in 2015 by Mandeep Manocha, Nakul Kumar and Amit Sethi, Cashify is an online platform to sell old or used mobile phones for instant cash and offers free home-pickups. It also sells its own brand of refurbished smartphones under the brand 'Phonepro'. The company, which also deals in laptops, tablets, desktops and gaming consoles, has over 2 million customers and 1,500+ serviceable cities.

''We are pleased that Asia Environmental Partners, one of the most experienced clean energy and sustainability investors in Asia, chose to partner with Cashify. We are looking forward to accelerating our investment in the electronics reuse and recycling sector and thereby enabling OEMs and consumers to materially reduce their carbon footprint,'' Cashify founder and CEO Mandeep Manocha said.

Pankaj Ghai, Managing Director of AEP, said the management team at Cashify has an excellent track record in building a strong consumer-facing franchise and building relationships with OEMs, e-commerce companies and electronic product retailers to be present across all touch points for the consumer. ''We look forward to partnering with the company in the next leg of its growth,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Force 'hungry' for breakthrough win against struggling Waratahs

The backing of a billionaire owner and a slew of international signings have failed to deliver a win for the Western Force in Super Rugby AU but the Perth-based side may finally have their breakthrough against the struggling New South Wales...

World's biggest wealth fund puts Japan's Kirin on watch list over Myanmar link

The Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday it had put Japans Kirin Holdings Ltd Co on a watch list for possible exclusion from its 1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund over the beverage giants business ties to Myanmars military.Kirin on Feb...

Zoom recovers from hours-long outage, says issues were likely due to local internet glitch

Zoom Video Communications Inc said it had recovered from an outage where some users were unable to join meetings on the video-conferencing platform on Wednesday.The companys status page said all systems were operational. Zoom said the glitc...

Lithuania to open trade representation office in Taiwan

Lithuania will open a trade representation office this year in Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province, a move that is bound to anger the Asian giant. The office will be opened in a bid to boost economic diplomacy in Asia, the sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021