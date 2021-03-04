Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional reports lower profit in 2020

Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional reported a weaker 2020 performance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with profit from operations of 2.9 billion ringgit ($715.34 million), down from 7.4 billion ringgit in the prior year.

Its financial position, however, remained strong with debt reduced by 6% to 43.1 billion ringgit from 45.8 billion ringgit in 2019, Khazanah Nasional said in a statement on Thursday.

It said 2021 will continue to be a challenging year, with key sectors such as aviation and tourism not expected to recover until 2023. ($1 = 4.0540 ringgit)

