Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional reports lower profit in 2020

Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional reports lower profit in 2020Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 12:31 IST
Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional reported a weaker 2020 performance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with profit from operations of 2.9 billion ringgit ($715.34 million), down from 7.4 billion ringgit in the prior year.
Its financial position, however, remained strong with debt reduced by 6% to 43.1 billion ringgit from 45.8 billion ringgit in 2019, Khazanah Nasional said in a statement on Thursday.
It said 2021 will continue to be a challenging year, with key sectors such as aviation and tourism not expected to recover until 2023. ($1 = 4.0540 ringgit)
Also Read: Malaysia reports 2,712 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia