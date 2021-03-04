Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:02 IST
BattRE Electric Mobility plans to double output by June

Start-up BattRE Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd on Thursday said it is looking at doubling its production capacity by June this year with the addition of a new unit.

The company, which currently has a manufacturing capacity of 1,000 units per month at its Jaipur unit, is preparing for its new launches, including electric motorbikes.

BattRE is set to operationalise its new factory at Jaipur, through which it is expected to double up its production, the company said in a statement, adding it is expected to start operations by June 2021 with a slew of new launches, including electric motorbikes.

The company, however, did not disclose the investment on the new unit.

Commenting on the company's strategy for the road ahead, BattRE Founder Nishchal Chaudhary said,''Our next plan is to come up with motorbikes with the same features like convenience, affordability, safety, efficiency and styling (as that of conventional scooters).'' The company produces electric scooter which is capable of 2,000 recharge cycles, with up to 42ah capacity and 110 kms per charge in actual conditions, he added.

''We aim to make a more efficient, more powerful vehicle going forward and have invested in technology accordingly,'' Chaudhary said.

BattRE said it has over 100 charging stations and more than 120 dealer network. It presently offers charging solutions, electric scooters and electric bicycle.

