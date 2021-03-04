Left Menu

China blue-chips drop most in over 7 months as consumer, material stocks slump

Chinese shares dropped on Thursday, with the blue-chip index declining the most in more than seven months, as investors dumped consumer and materials stocks on concerns over high valuations. ** The Shanghai Composite index was down 2.05% at 3,503.49, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 3.15%, its biggest one-day drop since January 2020.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:06 IST
China blue-chips drop most in over 7 months as consumer, material stocks slump

Chinese shares dropped on Thursday, with the blue-chip index declining the most in more than seven months, as investors dumped consumer and materials stocks on concerns over high valuations.

The Shanghai Composite index was down 2.05% at 3,503.49, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 3.15%, its biggest one-day drop since January 2020. The bluechip's consumer staples sub-index slid 4.91%, while the material sub-index fell 4.82%. Tech shares were also sold off during the day, with the start-up board ChiNext Composite index falling 4.87% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index down 2.59%​. Investors are rotating out of consumer, new energy, and tech shares due to valuation concerns, and adding positions in undervalued property, banking, and insurance stocks, said Yang Delong, investment manager at First Seafront Fund Management Co.

"Growing mutual fund redemptions amid market declines also worsen the sentiment, it's not easy to turn it around," said Zhang Qi, an analyst with Haitong Securities Co. The smaller Shenzhen index was down 2.9%. Chinese equities have come under pressure on worries around policy tightening, and investors now eye the parliamentary session that will chart a course for economic recovery and unveil a five-year plan to fight stagnation. Foreign investors were net sellers of Chinese A-shares through the Stock Connect, with Refinitiv data showing large outflows through the program's northbound leg. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.72%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 2.13%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC ERGO launches Business Kisht Suraksha to protect MFIs and financial institutions against calamities and natural disasters

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 4 ANINewsVoir HDFC ERGO General Insurance, Indias leading non-life insurance company in the private sector, announced the launch of Business Kisht Suraksha, a unique cover aimed at protecting the balance shee...

DMK seals poll pact with VCK; Allots six seats

The DMK on Thursday allotted six constituencies to ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi for the April 6 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.An electoral pact was signed by DMK president M K Stalin and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan at the Dravid...

HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose capacity to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacities to manufacture Covaxin, Covishield vaccines.The high court also asked the Centre to explain in affidavit the rationale behind ke...

EPFO fixes 8.5 per cent rate of interest on EPF deposits for 2020-21: Sources.

EPFO fixes 8.5 per cent rate of interest on EPF deposits for 2020-21 Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021