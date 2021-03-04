How to Write a Military to Civilian Resume for the First Time

Being in the military and serving your country is one of the greatest honors one can achieve in one lifetime. You are a hero and enjoy several other perks, gaining work skills that make you an excellent candidate for much civilian employment. Yes, that's right! You can land a job in the corporate world with military experience despite the operational differences between them.

The first step to achieving this feat is writing a resume that translates your experience into corporate language. This article provides you with helpful tips on how to go about it.

Advertisement

Things to Consider Before Writing a Military to Civilian Resume

Review the Job Description

What position are you applying for in the corporate world? Civilian jobs demand specific skill sets, and the right candidate ticks all boxes. Review the job description and pick out those that mirror your experience while wearing a uniform.

Pitch Your Skills in a New Light

When writing your skills and achievements in a Military to Civilian Resume, you'll need to pitch them in a new light. A battalion leader means you have managerial experience, combat training translates into security personnel, and an information officer means you are skilled with computers and electronic devices.

Keep Things Simple

The watchwords for resumes are concise and straightforward. Recruiters spend very little time reading applications before moving to the next document. Consider only having relevant information on your write-ups and doing away with redundancies and long walls of text.

Get Help

If you're having trouble translating your military skills to a civilian resume, you can always have a professional help you out. Many veterans often have many top military resume writing services in 2021, guide or prepare their documents to improve their chances of landing an interview. They can quickly help you translate your skills to fit the job you're gunning for in the corporate industry.

Avoid Using Military Terminologies

Yes, it does make you sound serious, but trying to show off your knowledge of military terminologies is a zone you shouldn't tread. It's best to use words that fit your potential position; a military resume writing service can help you with such a task. Here are some military terms that you should avoid and their welcome civilian equivalent.

Commanded — Supervised Combat — Conflict Recruit — Team OER — Performance Appraisal

Writing Guidelines For Military to Civilian Resume

Begin With a Summary Statement

Here's the section that could make or break your application. Mention all relevant skills and achievements here. Your summary statement's goal is to grab the recruiting team's attention and point to the fact that you're the right candidate for the job. Remember, it's a summary, so it's best to keep it short.

Start with the Latest

Highlight your relevant work history in reverse chronological order. Opting for such an arrangement is ideal as recruiters are more interested in your latest escapades than older ones.

Have a Skill Section

Remember, you are writing to a civilian audience, so you'll need to translate your skills and experience to match a language they'd understand. Maybe your job description had you managing recruits; such a position would translate to team leadership. If you also saw the training and schedules, describing your role as schedule management is most appropriate.

Highlight Your Educational Background

Provide an outline of only relevant educational qualifications. Your certifications and licenses can also come under this section. The listings here are also in reverse chronological order, especially when you have higher level qualifications such as masters.

Final Thoughts

Making the switch from military to civilian employment doesn't have to be challenging. In a world with a rising unemployment rate, you need all the help you can get. You can improve your chances of landing an interview by translating your skills to mirror that of the corporate world. Avoid using alien terms from your previous employment and get help from military resume writing services to improve your documents' quality.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)