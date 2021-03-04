Voice Search capability introduced to Flipkart; supports Hindi and English

After introducing Voice Assistant for its grocery store last year, Flipkart has now launched "Voice Search" capability on its platform in Hindi as well as English, enabling customers to search from a pool of over 150 million products across 80+ categories through voice commands.

According to independent Flipkart studies, Indian users are more comfortable with natural language search and searching through voice is 3x faster than typing in English and5x faster in Hindi. Therefore, the platform has introduced voice search capability to understand the needs of online shoppers.

To enable the new Voice Search functionality, Flipkart deployed a host of in-house technical capabilities as Automatic Speech Recognition, Natural Language Understanding, and Text-to-Speech for Indian languages.

Automatic speech recognition recognises the voice command of users and converts it into text.

The Natural Language Understanding tries to identify the intent and entity from the keywords given in the command

Thereafter, Flipkart's search engine picks these keywords and fetches results for the customers within a few seconds.

Voice Search on Flipkart merges all the aforementioned technologies with the company's existing text-based search capability to offer a voice search platform that can understand natural language-based long and complex queries.

"Voice search, along with some of the other initiatives by Flipkart, will make the digital commerce experience more convenient, accessible and seamless for the new wave of online shoppers," said Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart.

In a press release on Thursday, Flipkart said it has been gradually rolling out the Voice Search capability since January 2021 and it is witnessing impressive adoption across the country.