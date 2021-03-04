Left Menu

Voice Search capability introduced to Flipkart; supports Hindi and English

To enable the new Voice Search functionality, Flipkart deployed a host of in-house technical capabilities as Automatic Speech Recognition, Natural Language Understanding, and Text-to-Speech for Indian languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:19 IST
Voice Search capability introduced to Flipkart; supports Hindi and English
Image Credit: Flipkart

After introducing Voice Assistant for its grocery store last year, Flipkart has now launched "Voice Search" capability on its platform in Hindi as well as English, enabling customers to search from a pool of over 150 million products across 80+ categories through voice commands.

According to independent Flipkart studies, Indian users are more comfortable with natural language search and searching through voice is 3x faster than typing in English and5x faster in Hindi. Therefore, the platform has introduced voice search capability to understand the needs of online shoppers.

To enable the new Voice Search functionality, Flipkart deployed a host of in-house technical capabilities as Automatic Speech Recognition, Natural Language Understanding, and Text-to-Speech for Indian languages.

  • Automatic speech recognition recognises the voice command of users and converts it into text.
  • The Natural Language Understanding tries to identify the intent and entity from the keywords given in the command
  • Thereafter, Flipkart's search engine picks these keywords and fetches results for the customers within a few seconds.

Voice Search on Flipkart merges all the aforementioned technologies with the company's existing text-based search capability to offer a voice search platform that can understand natural language-based long and complex queries.

"Voice search, along with some of the other initiatives by Flipkart, will make the digital commerce experience more convenient, accessible and seamless for the new wave of online shoppers," said Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart.

In a press release on Thursday, Flipkart said it has been gradually rolling out the Voice Search capability since January 2021 and it is witnessing impressive adoption across the country.

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC favours regulations for OTT platforms; asks Centre to place norms before it by tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on Over The Top OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime while stressing that there should be some screening of shows and web series being telecast on suc...

Ahead of polls, Congress promises 50pc reservation for women in govt jobs in Assam

The Congress said on Thursday that if the opposition Mahajot or grand alliance is voted to power in Assam, it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.Addressing a press conference, All India Mahila Congress presiden...

Kuwait's emir travels to U.S. for regular medical checks - state media

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah travelled on Thursday to the United States for usual medical checks, state news agency KUNA reported without giving further details.Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab s...

HDFC ERGO launches Business Kisht Suraksha to protect MFIs and financial institutions against calamities and natural disasters

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 4 ANINewsVoir HDFC ERGO General Insurance, Indias leading non-life insurance company in the private sector, announced the launch of Business Kisht Suraksha, a unique cover aimed at protecting the balance shee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021