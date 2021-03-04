Left Menu

Symbo Platform raises $9.4 mln from CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:30 IST
Symbo Platform raises $9.4 mln from CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, others
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Insurtech startup Symbol Platform Holdings on Thursday said it has closed a USD 9.4 million (about Rs 68.3 crore) funding round led by CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund and San Francisco-based investment firm Think Investments.

The Singapore-headquartered company also saw participation from existing investors, Integra Partners, Insignia Ventures, and AJ Capital.

With the proceeds from this round, Symbol intends to continue investing in its core technology and leadership team to bring its offerings to scale, a statement said.

The key areas of investment will be recruitment across technology and product functions along with senior business development hire in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, it added.

A large proportion of the funds has also been earmarked for investment into Symbo's Indian affiliate.

In India, Symbol is focused on context-based, customer need-oriented focused insurance and has been working towards simplifying insurance for customers, helping them to buy covers based on their personalized needs.

The startup offers small-ticket products such as marathons, fitness, and spectacle covers in the country in partnership with Bajaj Finserv Health, Lenskart, major corporates, and large insurance industry incumbents.

''Our vision and mission are to be an innovative insurance business providing best-in-class claims, consulting, and buying experiences to our customers and partners. The funding will be used to strengthen our technology and expand our agent and partner footprint so we can continue to drive insurance penetration in the country,'' Symbo India Insurance Broking co-founder and CEO Anik Jain said.

As an insurance broker, Symbol has partnered with the majority of insurance companies in India and has three distribution mechanisms: enterprise, affinity, and point of Sale Partners (PSP).

The symbols technology platform is used by individual agents, third-party administrators, brokers, insurers, and corporates across India and Southeast Asia to distribute, purchase and administer a wide range of insurance products spanning life and general insurance across personal and commercial lines.

The platform empowers over 80,000 agents and 45 technology licensing partners, supporting over USD 100 million in annual GWP (Gross Written Premium) across India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Internationally, Symbol also serves AXA Affin General Insurance Berhad (Malaysia), PMCare (Malaysia) and also has large clients in Indonesia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC favours regulations for OTT platforms; asks Centre to place norms before it by tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on Over The Top OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime while stressing that there should be some screening of shows and web series being telecast on suc...

Ahead of polls, Congress promises 50pc reservation for women in govt jobs in Assam

The Congress said on Thursday that if the opposition Mahajot or grand alliance is voted to power in Assam, it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.Addressing a press conference, All India Mahila Congress presiden...

Kuwait's emir travels to U.S. for regular medical checks - state media

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah travelled on Thursday to the United States for usual medical checks, state news agency KUNA reported without giving further details.Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab s...

HDFC ERGO launches Business Kisht Suraksha to protect MFIs and financial institutions against calamities and natural disasters

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 4 ANINewsVoir HDFC ERGO General Insurance, Indias leading non-life insurance company in the private sector, announced the launch of Business Kisht Suraksha, a unique cover aimed at protecting the balance shee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021