Symbo Platform raises $9.4 mln from CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, others

Insurtech startup Symbol Platform Holdings on Thursday said it has closed a USD 9.4 million (about Rs 68.3 crore) funding round led by CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund and San Francisco-based investment firm Think Investments.

The Singapore-headquartered company also saw participation from existing investors, Integra Partners, Insignia Ventures, and AJ Capital.

With the proceeds from this round, Symbol intends to continue investing in its core technology and leadership team to bring its offerings to scale, a statement said.

The key areas of investment will be recruitment across technology and product functions along with senior business development hire in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, it added.

A large proportion of the funds has also been earmarked for investment into Symbo's Indian affiliate.

In India, Symbol is focused on context-based, customer need-oriented focused insurance and has been working towards simplifying insurance for customers, helping them to buy covers based on their personalized needs.

The startup offers small-ticket products such as marathons, fitness, and spectacle covers in the country in partnership with Bajaj Finserv Health, Lenskart, major corporates, and large insurance industry incumbents.

''Our vision and mission are to be an innovative insurance business providing best-in-class claims, consulting, and buying experiences to our customers and partners. The funding will be used to strengthen our technology and expand our agent and partner footprint so we can continue to drive insurance penetration in the country,'' Symbo India Insurance Broking co-founder and CEO Anik Jain said.

As an insurance broker, Symbol has partnered with the majority of insurance companies in India and has three distribution mechanisms: enterprise, affinity, and point of Sale Partners (PSP).

The symbols technology platform is used by individual agents, third-party administrators, brokers, insurers, and corporates across India and Southeast Asia to distribute, purchase and administer a wide range of insurance products spanning life and general insurance across personal and commercial lines.

The platform empowers over 80,000 agents and 45 technology licensing partners, supporting over USD 100 million in annual GWP (Gross Written Premium) across India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Internationally, Symbol also serves AXA Affin General Insurance Berhad (Malaysia), PMCare (Malaysia) and also has large clients in Indonesia.

