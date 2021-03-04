Left Menu

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:43 IST
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 16 to Rs 2,261 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for March delivery fell by Rs 16, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 2,261 per quintal with an open interest of 82,380 lots.

