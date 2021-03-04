Maruti Suzuki Brezza crosses cumulative sales of 6 lakh units in 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Brezza crosses cumulative sales of 6 lakh units in 5 yrsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:46 IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSI) on Thursday said its compact SUV Vitara Brezza has crossed 6 lakh units cumulative sales mark since making its debut in the market five years ago.
The auto major had introduced the model in March 2016.
''The country's best-selling compact SUV has further strengthened its position as the market leader with the sales of six lakh units. This is a testimony of our customers' elevated support and love for the brand, especially in a segment which is traditionally diesel driven,'' MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.
The model comes with a 1.5 litre petrol engine mated with five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmissions.
