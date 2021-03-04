Left Menu

Business models to evolve for non-banks amid regulatory changes: Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Ratings (Ind-Ra) on Thursday maintained a stable outlook on retail non-banking finance company (NBFC) and housing finance company sectors for FY22.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:47 IST
Business models to evolve for non-banks amid regulatory changes: Ind-Ra
The Reserve Bank of India has been progressively aligning regulations for non-banks with banks. Image Credit: ANI

India Ratings and Ratings (Ind-Ra) on Thursday maintained a stable outlook on retail non-banking finance company (NBFC) and housing finance company sectors for FY22. It said the system liquidity has improved considerably while a majority of large non-banks strengthened their capital buffers and the sector has started witnessing disbursement growth.

But the agency continues to maintain a negative outlook on wholesale NBFC sector for FY22, factoring in significant asset quality challenges and added regulatory restrictions on different products lines and increased competition from banks. Ind-Ra said the wide differential among NBFCs' funding costs is likely to push the sector to consolidate, especially in the sectors with a thin margin profile and limited product differentiation.

FY21 saw a strong regulatory support through the infusion of liquidity which aided the liquidity risk converting into a solvency risk. However, NBFCs need to plan for managing liquidity as and when these measures are rolled back. Securitisation and co-lending model will get further traction as the funding requirement of the sector overshoots the saving mobilisation rate, said Ind-Ra.

Non-banks have seen a moderation of funding cost by 80 to 120 basis points for higher-rated issuers, leading to relief in providing covid-related provision, along with some savings in operating costs. However, funding cost in FY22 will be a function of system liquidity and operating cost will normalise to pre-Covid levels, leading to a moderation in pre-provision buffers to absorb higher-than-envisaged credit loss.

Ind-Ra expects NBFCs to grow by 9.5 per cent year-on-year in FY22 while growth for housing finance companies will be around 10 per cent -- higher than the expectations of 4 to 5 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively for FY21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania to open trade office in Taiwan, upsetting China

Lithuania said it would open a trade representative office this year in Taiwan, which China considers its own territory, prompting anger in Beijing. The office will aim to boost economic diplomacy in Asia, the spokeswoman of Lithuanias Econ...

SC favours regulations for OTT platforms; asks Centre to place norms before it by tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on Over The Top OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime while stressing that there should be some screening of shows and web series being telecast on suc...

Ahead of polls, Congress promises 50pc reservation for women in govt jobs in Assam

The Congress said on Thursday that if the opposition Mahajot or grand alliance is voted to power in Assam, it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.Addressing a press conference, All India Mahila Congress presiden...

Kuwait's emir travels to U.S. for regular medical checks - state media

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah travelled on Thursday to the United States for usual medical checks, state news agency KUNA reported without giving further details.Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021