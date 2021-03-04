Left Menu

HK stocks end lower on material, tech firms

Hong Kong shares dropped on Thursday, weighed down by losses in material and tech stocks, as equities globally retreated on renewed doubts over monetary support after another rise in U.S. Treasury yields. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.92% to 11,325.58, reversing course a day after its biggest one-day gain in six weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:00 IST
HK stocks end lower on material, tech firms

Hong Kong shares dropped on Thursday, weighed down by losses in material and tech stocks, as equities globally retreated on renewed doubts over monetary support after another rise in U.S. Treasury yields. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 643.63 points, or 2.15%, at 29,236.79. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.92% to 11,325.58, reversing course a day after its biggest one-day gain in six weeks. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking tech shares dipped 5.8%, while the IT sector dropped 5.3%, and the material sector ended 6.4% lower. ** Global bond yields have risen in recent weeks, with markets concerned that central bankers could tighten the monetary spigot as the global economy rebounds from the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That prospect hit world equities last week. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd, which gained 2.47%, while the biggest loser was WuXi Biologics Inc, which fell 10.16%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 2.05% at 3,503.49 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 3.15%, its worst daily performance in more than seven months on sell-off of high valuation stocks. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.9%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 2.13%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena extends support to TMC in Bengal

After the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party SP, the Shiv Sena on Thursday extended its support to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, and said it would not contest assembly elections in Bengal.Hailing Banerjee as the real Bengal tigress, th...

Lithuania to open trade office in Taiwan, upsetting China

Lithuania said it would open a trade representative office this year in Taiwan, which China considers its own territory, prompting anger in Beijing. The office will aim to boost economic diplomacy in Asia, the spokeswoman of Lithuanias Econ...

SC favours regulations for OTT platforms; asks Centre to place norms before it by tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on Over The Top OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime while stressing that there should be some screening of shows and web series being telecast on suc...

Ahead of polls, Congress promises 50pc reservation for women in govt jobs in Assam

The Congress said on Thursday that if the opposition Mahajot or grand alliance is voted to power in Assam, it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.Addressing a press conference, All India Mahila Congress presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021