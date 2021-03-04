Left Menu

Rising U.S. yields knock European stocks, miners slump

European stocks fell on Thursday after three straight sessions of gains as a jump in U.S. bond yields knocked risk appetite globally, with heavyweight miners and travel stocks leading the retreat. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% in early trading, with miners dropping 2.8% and travel & leisure stocks down 1.6%.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:01 IST
Rising U.S. yields knock European stocks, miners slump

European stocks fell on Thursday after three straight sessions of gains as a jump in U.S. bond yields knocked risk appetite globally, with heavyweight miners and travel stocks leading the retreat.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% in early trading, with miners dropping 2.8% and travel & leisure stocks down 1.6%. UK-listed shares of Rio Tinto and BHP Group shed 5.2% and 4.3% respectively, after their Australia-listed stocks were hit by ex-dividend trading.

German airline Lufthansa dropped almost 2% after it posted record losses for 2020 and trimmed its 2021 capacity plans as COVID-19 disruption drags on. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, rose past 1.45% on Wednesday as investors anticipated a rise in inflation with governments continuing to pump money into the global economy and as vaccination programmes progress.

Investors are waiting to see if Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will address concerns about the risk of a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena extends support to TMC in Bengal

After the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party SP, the Shiv Sena on Thursday extended its support to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, and said it would not contest assembly elections in Bengal.Hailing Banerjee as the real Bengal tigress, th...

Lithuania to open trade office in Taiwan, upsetting China

Lithuania said it would open a trade representative office this year in Taiwan, which China considers its own territory, prompting anger in Beijing. The office will aim to boost economic diplomacy in Asia, the spokeswoman of Lithuanias Econ...

SC favours regulations for OTT platforms; asks Centre to place norms before it by tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on Over The Top OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime while stressing that there should be some screening of shows and web series being telecast on suc...

Ahead of polls, Congress promises 50pc reservation for women in govt jobs in Assam

The Congress said on Thursday that if the opposition Mahajot or grand alliance is voted to power in Assam, it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.Addressing a press conference, All India Mahila Congress presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021