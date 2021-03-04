Left Menu

Bajaj Auto drives in Platina 110 priced at Rs 65,920

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:07 IST
Bajaj Auto drives in Platina 110 priced at Rs 65,920

Bajaj Auto on Thursday said it has launched 115-cc bike Platina 110 in the country priced at Rs 65,920 (ex-showroom).

The bike comes with ABS (anti-lock braking system) and other features like Nitrox spring-on-spring suspension as well as tubeless tyres.

''The new Platina 110 ABS offers unmatched safety by offering riders complete control over unforeseen braking scenarios.

''We hope that millions of Indians who ride across varying terrains and roads of the country would take cognisance of the need to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and upgrade to the best-in-segment braking technology,'' Bajaj Auto President – Domestic Motorcycles Business Unit Sarang Kanade said in a statement.

The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of comfort with over 70 lakh satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes and now with the addition of ABS, it remains a generation ahead of its competitors, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena extends support to TMC in Bengal

After the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party SP, the Shiv Sena on Thursday extended its support to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, and said it would not contest assembly elections in Bengal.Hailing Banerjee as the real Bengal tigress, th...

Lithuania to open trade office in Taiwan, upsetting China

Lithuania said it would open a trade representative office this year in Taiwan, which China considers its own territory, prompting anger in Beijing. The office will aim to boost economic diplomacy in Asia, the spokeswoman of Lithuanias Econ...

SC favours regulations for OTT platforms; asks Centre to place norms before it by tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on Over The Top OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime while stressing that there should be some screening of shows and web series being telecast on suc...

Ahead of polls, Congress promises 50pc reservation for women in govt jobs in Assam

The Congress said on Thursday that if the opposition Mahajot or grand alliance is voted to power in Assam, it will ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.Addressing a press conference, All India Mahila Congress presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021