Isuzu to increases prices of D-MAX range of commercial pick-up trucks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:09 IST
Japanese utility vehicles maker Isuzu on Thursday said it will increase prices of its commercial pick-up range D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB by Rs 1 lakh with effect from April 1.

The increase in price is due to the increasing costs of production, transportation and logistics, Isuzu Motors India said in a statement.

At present, D-MAX Regular Cab prices start at Rs 8.72 lakh and that of D-MAX S-CAB begins at Rs 10.7 lakh.

The company had in January hiked the prices of the two models by Rs 10,000 to offset increasing input and distribution costs.

Apart from the commercial pick-up range, Isuzu also sells ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross, a lifestyle and adventure pick-up and ISUZU mu-X, a premium 7-seater SUV in the personal vehicles segment.

