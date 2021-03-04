Dale Bhagwagar Media Group launches Virtual Internships in Entertainment PR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI/PNN): Bollywood PR agency Dale Bhagwagar Media Group, a market leader in public relations in the PR industry, has launched 'Virtual Internships in Entertainment PR' for students of mass media. Apt for college students of Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Event Management, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Mass Communication (MMC), Media Studies, Media Sciences and Journalism and Mass Communication, the online internships are based on work-from-home projects and are of two-month duration.

As a Virtual Intern, the applicant is expected to stay in touch over the phone, email and on WhatsApp for two months, while completing his/her projects and assignments online. However, the PR agency has an entry barrier on who it chooses to train in this work-from-home online internship. There is an entry test with content writing and only if the agency is satisfied with the results, does an applicant get to be accepted for the Virtual Internship.

The agency justifies the entry test stating that time and energy are resources, and it wants to spend them on bright students who have the aptitude to excel and become leading media professionals of the future. Its website states that since internships take a lot of effort and expertise for a mentor, only those who are extremely serious about becoming thought leaders of the PR industry should opt to enrol.

On successful completion of the Virtual Internship, the students are awarded a Digital Certificate as well as a Letter of Appreciation. They also get to consult the agency for their future job prospects and avail career guidance. Popularly known as Bollywood's only PR guru, the agency's founder Dale Bhagwagar tops the list of best Bollywood publicists in India, for having introduced the maximum PR trends in the entertainment industry.

According to the leading industry website BollywoodPublicity.com, his futuristic PR methods often set the agenda for entertainment public relations for the times to come. Over the years, this Mumbai-based PR agency has handled the personal PR for more than 300 Bollywood celebrities including topmost names such as Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra and films like the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Rock On.

Apart from this, the agency has also handled PR and crisis management for 20 contestants who have participated in India's biggest reality television show Bigg Boss, hosted by megastar Salman Khan. Staying ahead of the curve, Dale Bhagwagar is also the most famous Bollywood publicist ever. A simple Google search in his name brings up thousands of results.

His agency's official website lists more than 20 mass media and communication students who have completed their thesis and dissertations with Dale Bhagwagar as their guide. Moreover, he is considered to be the most accessible celebrity publicist in Bollywood. The PR expert believes in sharing his knowledge and experience. He has given talks to college students of various faculties, such as BMM, BMS, Event Management, MBA and MMC, training Gen Next in ethical journalism and best PR practices.

In fact, he is the only Bollywood publicist who regularly visits various colleges for guest lectures and for judging inter-collegiate festivals and competitions. Dale Bhagwagar has also been the guest of honour at various events of mass communications at colleges like Bhavan's College (Andheri, Mumbai), RD National College (Bandra, Mumbai), St Xavier's College (Fort, Mumbai) and Wilson College (Chowpatty, Mumbai).

Some of the best Indian colleges he has been a guest lecturer and held inter-collegiate seminars at include Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication (Symbiosis Knowledge Village, Pune), HR College of Commerce and Economics (Churchgate, Mumbai), National Institute of Industrial Engineering - NITIE (Powai, Mumbai), Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Management (Juhu, Mumbai), GN Khalsa College (King's Circle, Mumbai), IES Management College (Bandra, Mumbai) and Rizvi College of Arts Science & Commerce (Bandra, Mumbai). This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

