Left Menu

Wagh Bakri eyeing 20 pc revenue growth next fiscal

The way the business is bouncing back, we are looking at 20 per cent growth in the next financial year, Wagh Bakri Tea Group Executive Director Parag Desai told PTI.The Gujarat-based privately held company expects to close the current fiscal with revenue of Rs 1,400 crore.The company, which at present has 15 tea lounges and 50 kiosks, is also looking to expand its tea lounges.Wagh Bakri opened its first tea lounge in the Delhi NCR region after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.We have decided that we are going to improve tea imagery in India...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:30 IST
Wagh Bakri eyeing 20 pc revenue growth next fiscal

Packaged tea firm Wagh Bakri is targeting 20 per cent revenue growth next fiscal and also looking to expand tea lounge business, a top company official has said.

''While the country was closed for three months (due to lockdown imposed by the government) due to COVID-19, we managed to recoup lost sales. We will have single digit revenue growth for the current financial year. The way the business is bouncing back, we are looking at 20 per cent growth in the next financial year,'' Wagh Bakri Tea Group Executive Director Parag Desai told PTI.

The Gujarat-based privately held company expects to close the current fiscal with revenue of Rs 1,400 crore.

The company, which at present has 15 tea lounges and 50 kiosks, is also looking to expand its tea lounges.

Wagh Bakri opened its first tea lounge in the Delhi NCR region after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''We have decided that we are going to improve tea imagery in India... We want to expand our tea lounge business. In the next fiscal, we plan to open 50 tea lounges and 60-80 kiosks. These lounges are company owned and the total investment required for opening tea lounges and kiosks would be around Rs 30 crore,'' Desai said.

Desai said at present contribution of tea lounges to sales is not very significant.

''We are not doing it (lounges). It is business. It is a passion... We believe over time, we will be able to cover up accumulated losses. It is in investment phases in the next 3-4 years,'' he added. The company offers brands like Wagh Bakri Tea, Good Morning, Mili and Navchetan which are also sold in the US, Canada, Middle East, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Malaysia, Singapore, among others.

Exports contribute 5 per cent to overall sales for the company. PTI SVK MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore urges citizens to leave Myanmar due to escalating violence

Singapores foreign ministry said on Thursday its nationals in Myanmar should consider leaving the country as soon as they can due to escalating violence between protesters and security forces and rising civilian casualtiesSingaporeans curre...

EU sets itself jobs, training and equality targets for 2030

The European Commission on Thursday announced goals for the 27-nation bloc to reduce poverty, inequality and boost training and jobs by 2030 as part of a post-pandemic economic overhaul financed by jointly borrowed funds.The EU executive ar...

Content on Demand service in trains to be launched this month: Official

The much-awaited Content on Demand CoD service in trains will be launched this month, a senior official of Railway PSU RailTel said on Thursday.The service involves infotainment in moving trains by providing preloaded multilingual content w...

Man accidently shoots himself, cooks up story to mislead investigators

A 30-year-old civil defence volunteer accidentally shot himself and then cooked up a story of being shot allegedly by two bike-borne men in south Delhis Neb Sarai area to mislead investigators, police said on Thursday.Sujeet Kumar, who also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021