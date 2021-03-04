Left Menu

Coronavirus pandemic spawns Nigeria banking agent boom

With people unable to visit banks due to the coronavirus pandemic, she became an agent providing local banking services. Oladimeji signed up with Moniepoint, a mobile money platform on whose behalf she helps customers with services such as opening accounts and withdrawing cash.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:30 IST
Coronavirus pandemic spawns Nigeria banking agent boom
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

When Lagos imposed a lockdown last year, Nigerian civil servant Ruth Oladimeji saw a way to earn extra money. With people unable to visit banks due to the coronavirus pandemic, she became an agent providing local banking services.

Oladimeji signed up with Moniepoint, a mobile money platform on whose behalf she helps customers with services such as opening accounts and withdrawing cash. "It has increased my standard of living. It has helped me be able to support people financially," said the mother-of-two, adding that she previously struggled to pay school fees and support elderly relatives on her civil service salary.

Oladimeji has set up six kiosks in her community in just under a year and, in a country where most people live on less than $2 a day, said she earns more than 60,000 nairas ($160) every day. While people can visit banks again, social distancing rules make it a time-consuming business and the local mobile money kiosks are more easily accessible.

Mobile money firms across Africa are ramping up plans to bring banking to millions after the pandemic caused a surge in the use of digital financial services. Firms in Nigeria say they have recruited more agents to meet demand. Solomon Amadi, vice president of Moniepoint, said the company's banking agents had increased from 8,000 in 2019 to more than 50,000 in February 2021.

Similarly, Dotun Adekunle, vice president of product engineering at payment platform OPay, said it had nearly 400,000 agents nationwide, up from 290,000 in February 2020. "The demand increased for financial services. People could not go to the banks. Naturally the agency then also increased," said Adekunle.

However, a preference for cash is deeply entrenched in Nigeria. Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA), a research body that monitors financial inclusion in Nigeria, said a survey conducted in 2018 showed only 3.3% of Nigerian adults reported having mobile money accounts.

But its chief executive officer, Ashley Immanuel, said there had been a "steady increase in digital and mobile financial services" in recent years. Standing in an orange roadside kiosk featuring a sign with bank logos, Oladimeji's thoughts have turned to offer more services.

"I see myself developing into a microfinance business ... helping people with finance, getting their daily savings," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore urges citizens to leave Myanmar due to escalating violence

Singapores foreign ministry said on Thursday its nationals in Myanmar should consider leaving the country as soon as they can due to escalating violence between protesters and security forces and rising civilian casualtiesSingaporeans curre...

EU sets itself jobs, training and equality targets for 2030

The European Commission on Thursday announced goals for the 27-nation bloc to reduce poverty, inequality and boost training and jobs by 2030 as part of a post-pandemic economic overhaul financed by jointly borrowed funds.The EU executive ar...

Content on Demand service in trains to be launched this month: Official

The much-awaited Content on Demand CoD service in trains will be launched this month, a senior official of Railway PSU RailTel said on Thursday.The service involves infotainment in moving trains by providing preloaded multilingual content w...

Man accidently shoots himself, cooks up story to mislead investigators

A 30-year-old civil defence volunteer accidentally shot himself and then cooked up a story of being shot allegedly by two bike-borne men in south Delhis Neb Sarai area to mislead investigators, police said on Thursday.Sujeet Kumar, who also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021