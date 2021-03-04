Left Menu

Deliveroo to deliver $7 billion dual-class London listing

It said it will use a dual-class share structure for the first three years of the listing, which will give co-founder and chief executive Will Shu more control over the company. This means Deliveroo will not initially be eligible for a "premium" listing that would allow it to join the major FTSE indices, although it said in a statement on Thursday it will move to a single structure after three years.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:32 IST
Deliveroo to deliver $7 billion dual-class London listing
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Deliveroo plans a London stock market listing that could value the British food delivery firm at around $7 billion and mark the biggest new share issue in Britain in three years. It said it will use a dual-class share structure for the first three years of the listing, which will give co-founder and chief executive Will Shu more control over the company.

This means Deliveroo will not initially be eligible for a "premium" listing that would allow it to join the major FTSE indices, although it said in a statement on Thursday it will move to a single structure after three years. The Deliveroo IPO is one of the most eagerly watched-for initial public offerings (IPOs) expected in London in the first half of 2021 after petcare firm IVC Evidensia abandoned its immediate IPO plans in favor of private funding.

Dual-class share structures are a common feature of listed technology companies in the United States but are frowned on by some British investors as they can give executives outsized influence on shareholder votes relative to their stake sizes. Britain signaled this week that companies may soon be eligible for a "premium" listing using a dual-class structure after a review commissioned by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, although not in time for Deliveroo's listing.

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are leading the deal, while Bank of America, Citi, Jefferies, and Numis are also part of the syndicate of banks managing the transaction, sources told Reuters earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore urges citizens to leave Myanmar due to escalating violence

Singapores foreign ministry said on Thursday its nationals in Myanmar should consider leaving the country as soon as they can due to escalating violence between protesters and security forces and rising civilian casualtiesSingaporeans curre...

EU sets itself jobs, training and equality targets for 2030

The European Commission on Thursday announced goals for the 27-nation bloc to reduce poverty, inequality and boost training and jobs by 2030 as part of a post-pandemic economic overhaul financed by jointly borrowed funds.The EU executive ar...

Content on Demand service in trains to be launched this month: Official

The much-awaited Content on Demand CoD service in trains will be launched this month, a senior official of Railway PSU RailTel said on Thursday.The service involves infotainment in moving trains by providing preloaded multilingual content w...

Man accidently shoots himself, cooks up story to mislead investigators

A 30-year-old civil defence volunteer accidentally shot himself and then cooked up a story of being shot allegedly by two bike-borne men in south Delhis Neb Sarai area to mislead investigators, police said on Thursday.Sujeet Kumar, who also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021