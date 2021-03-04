Left Menu

Russia expects several EU countries to approve Sputnik V vaccine this month - RDIF chief

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia expects several European Union countries to approve the use of its Sputnik V vaccine this month and Moscow could provide vaccines for 50 million Europeans starting from June if the shot wins EU-wide approval, Russia's RDIF fund said on Thursday.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the RDIF sovereign wealth fund that is promoting Sputnik V internationally, was speaking after the European Medicines Agency said it had begun a rolling review of Sputnik V.

Dmitriev told Reuters that the shot could act as a bridge between Russia and Europe and that its potential roll-out should not get bogged down in politics.

