Infosys doubling workforce in Canada to 4,000 by 2023

Software major Infosys will be bringing 500 jobs to Calgary over the next three years, doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.

ANI | Calgary | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:48 IST
Calgary represents a significant and promising market for Infosys. Image Credit: ANI

Software major Infosys will be bringing 500 jobs to Calgary over the next three years, doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023. In the last two years, Infosys has created 2,000 jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal with plans for further expansion across the country.

The Calgary expansion will enable Infosys to scale work with clients in western Canada, Pacific northwest and the central United States across various industries including natural resources, energy, media, retail and communications. "Calgary represents a significant and promising market for Infosys. The city is home to a thriving talent pool that the Covid-related economic downturn has impacted," said company's President Ravi Kumar.

"We will tap into this talent and offer skills and opportunities that will build on the city's economic strengths," he said. Infosys was recently recognised as a Best Place to Work in Canada-Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award. It has been certified as global top employer by the Top Employers Institute with regions covered including all of north America, Asia Pacific and Europe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

