IndiGo to start flights from Bareilly to Mumbai, Bengaluru from Apr 29

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:51 IST
IndiGo on Thursday said that it will start flights from Bareilly to Mumbai and Bengaluru from April 29 onwards.

There will be four flights a week on the Mumbai-Bareilly route and three flights a week on the Bengaluru-Bareilly route, the airline said in a statement.

Bareilly will be the sixth station for the airline in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, and Agra.

''Being the 8th largest metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly is also one of the fastest-growing cities of India owing to increasing opportunities in manufacturing and trade,'' the statement said.

Bareilly will be the 67th city in India to be connected with IndiGo flights, the airline said.

