Left Menu

SleepX launches India's first Neem Fresche enabled personal protector

SleepX, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd. (makers of the flagship brand Sleepwell) has launched a first-of-its-kind portable personal protector sheet that allows consumers to choose the comfort of safe sleep wherever they go.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:07 IST
SleepX launches India's first Neem Fresche enabled personal protector
#PracticeSafeSleep with SleepX Personal Protector. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): SleepX, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd. (makers of the flagship brand Sleepwell) has launched a first-of-its-kind portable personal protector sheet that allows consumers to choose the comfort of safe sleep wherever they go. The personal protector is a unique offering from SleepX that is easy to carry, hence enabling customers to have a safe and stress-free sleep at any place and time.

Today, customers are constantly in search of new product innovations that add to a safety shield in their daily lives. Old mattresses breed dust mites and fungus that cause various skin and breathing problems. SleepX personal protector used over the old mattress acts as a personal protection shield against these germs, ensuring one stays healthy and hygienic.

The SleepX personal protector does more than providing physical barriers against spillovers. Below are some other advantages of the personal protector sheet: Being easy to carry, the personal protector can be carried while travelling and placed on any unsensitized surfaces such as beds in hotel rooms, outdoor camps, guest bedrooms, railway coach beds etc.

The sheet is treated with Neem Fresche Technology to eliminate germs and allergens from mattresses, keeping you healthy and hygienic Neem Fresche technology used in it is certified by the US Environmental Protection Agency and is ideal for usage by all, but compulsory for infants, the elderly and patients

Speaking on this, Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, "We have always endeavoured to integrate the highest-level personalization in SleepX's product portfolio. The current situation demands practising safety in all aspects of our lives. The personal protector mattress is a step ahead to achieve that hygiene in mattresses wherever one sleeps. We are confident that the product will receive a positive response from our audience."

The SleepX personal protector mattress comes in the form of water-resistant breathable fabric, that is easy to wash and clean. It is to be placed right beneath the bedsheet and above a mattress. The product is very attractively priced at INR 699 and can be purchased from the official SleepX website. However, it is recommended to exchange the old one after every 100 nights.

A leader in Polyurethane (PU) Foam, Sheela Group is a multi-billion-rupee entity. It has a nationwide presence in manufacturing PU Foam with a global marketing perspective and an impeccable track record, since 1971. Sheela Group is committed to a one-point programme that of bringing comfort, convenience and luxury to enhance the lifestyle of a modern man.

The winning brands of Sheela Group include Sleepwell - The flagship brand for mattresses and comfort accessories, Feather Foam - A Pure PU Foam, Lamiflex - A superior quality Polyether/Polyester foam for lamination. These are ranked as the largest selling PU Foam in the country. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coalition For Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) Hosts The International Conference On Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) 2021

ICDRI 2021 is a three-day interactive virtual conference It will be held from 17 - 19 March 2021 Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi is scheduled to make the inaugural speech for the event ICDRI 2021 constitutes of a virtual exhib...

Car bomb kills south Yemeni separatist fighters in Aden

A car bomb killed or injured a number of fighters travelling in a convoy of vehicles belonging to Yemens main southern separatist forces in the city of Aden on Thursday, the militia said.The Southern Transitional Council STC forces tweeted ...

China advisers meet amid pandemic, Hong Kong crackdown

Chinas top legislative advisory body opened its annual session Thursday against the background of a crackdown on Hong Kongs political opposition and the countrys recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. In his opening address, the head of the C...

Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

Britains Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021