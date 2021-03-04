Left Menu

Comviva introduces Data Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) and AI workbench (MobiLytix AIX) solutions to enhance returns from Customer Value Management Programs

Comvivas Data Science-as-a-Service DSaaS coupled with MobiLytix AIx solution provide ready-built and proven Artificial Intelligence AI and Machine Learning ML models to kick start AI based customer value management CVM initiatives.MobiLytix AIx platform utilizes the full potential of user centered self-service design to create a multi-experience AI development workbench.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:22 IST
Comviva introduces Data Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) and AI workbench (MobiLytix AIX) solutions to enhance returns from Customer Value Management Programs

- The new solutions drive revenue growth, enhance offer acceptance and increase customer retention by accelerating the application of AI in Customer Value Management NEW DELHI, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions today announced the launch of its new Data-Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) and AI workbench (MobiLytix AIX) solutions that accelerate the use of AI by Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and increase returns from their Customer Value Management programs.

Marketers are dependent on data science teams for modeling and are hindered by non-availability of industry standard or proven AI/ ML models. Comviva's Data Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) coupled with MobiLytix AIx solution provide ready-built and proven Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models to kick start AI based customer value management (CVM) initiatives.

MobiLytix AIx platform utilizes the full potential of user centered self-service design to create a multi-experience AI development workbench. With the AI Workbench, data scientists and marketers will benefit from access to a library of embedded attributes, models and algorithms. This reduces time to develop and implement AI/ML models for marketers. It also provides insightful data storytelling to understand customer responses in comparison to predicted behaviors. Commenting on the launch, Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva said, ''We noticed that many Communication Service Providers are building customized environment to power proprietary and specialized data models. With DSaaS and MobiLytixTM AIx, we are bringing to life ready-built models, to ensure faster time-to-market and increased returns from their Customer Value Management (CVM) programs. For Comviva, Mobilytix AIX is about empowering Telecom operators with user centered self-service design, so they may unleash the potential of AI for maximizing the returns of the CVM programs.'' By leveraging Comviva's Data Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) offering, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) can implement market-proven AI solutions and build and deploy model in days and weeks rather than months for immediate activation. The solution can be used to increase the competency of CVM teams, accelerating the adoption of AI technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Sanyal, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Customer Value Solutions, Comviva said, ''With DSaaS and MobiLytixTM AIx, we are pleased to introduce a powerful solution for both marketers and data scientists who want to build, import or select their own models. The CVM AI Competency Center ensures collaboration among marketers, CVM and data scientist teams to achieve retention, cross sell, upsell and acquisition goals much faster. The MobiLytixTM AIx workbench, has ready-built dictionaries of attributes, scores, algorithms and dashboards, along with auto AI and auto ML operations features that cut implementation lead times by half.'' Comviva's MobiLytixTM platform has two other major solutions - MobiLytixTM Real Time Marketing (RTM) and MobiLytixTM Loyalty and Rewards.

Comviva's MobiLytix™ Real Time Marketing (RTM) is a next generation real-time interaction management and multi-channel marketing automation platform that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning algorithms to drive incremental revenue for enterprises. The platform utilises real-time transactional data in conjunction with a rich unified customer profile to maximize the value of individual customers and their micro-moments of interaction with the service provider.

MobiLytixTM Loyalty and Rewards is a comprehensive loyalty management solution supporting the complete loyalty program lifecycle and reward partner ecosystem.

About Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Comviva is the global leader of mobility solutions catering to The Business of Tomorrows. The company is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the $21 billion Mahindra Group. Its extensive portfolio of solutions spans digital financial services, customer value management, messaging & broadband and digital lifestyle solution. It enables service providers to enhance customer experiences, rationalize costs and accelerate revenue growth. Comviva's solutions are deployed by over 130 mobile service providers and financial institutions in over 95 countries and enrich the lives of over two billion people to deliver a better future. For more information, please visit www.comviva.com Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coalition For Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) Hosts The International Conference On Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) 2021

ICDRI 2021 is a three-day interactive virtual conference It will be held from 17 - 19 March 2021 Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi is scheduled to make the inaugural speech for the event ICDRI 2021 constitutes of a virtual exhib...

Car bomb kills south Yemeni separatist fighters in Aden

A car bomb killed or injured a number of fighters travelling in a convoy of vehicles belonging to Yemens main southern separatist forces in the city of Aden on Thursday, the militia said.The Southern Transitional Council STC forces tweeted ...

China advisers meet amid pandemic, Hong Kong crackdown

Chinas top legislative advisory body opened its annual session Thursday against the background of a crackdown on Hong Kongs political opposition and the countrys recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. In his opening address, the head of the C...

Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

Britains Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021