Singapore urges citizens to leave Myanmar due to escalating violence

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore's foreign ministry said on Thursday its nationals in Myanmar should consider leaving the country as soon as they can due to escalating violence between protesters and security forces and rising civilian casualties

"Singaporeans currently in Myanmar should... consider leaving as soon as they can by commercial means while it is still possible to do so," said a statement from the ministry, advising citizens to defer all travel to Myanmar at this time.

Singapore has been the biggest foreign investor in Myanmar in recent years and its foreign minister last month said there were about 500 Singaporeans registered in the country.

