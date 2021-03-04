Left Menu

Walmart's Flipkart weighs U.S. listing via SPAC merger - Bloomberg News

Walmart Inc-owned Indian e-commerce company Flipkart is looking at going public in the United States through a merger with a blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:25 IST
Walmart's Flipkart weighs U.S. listing via SPAC merger - Bloomberg News

Walmart Inc-owned Indian e-commerce company Flipkart is looking at going public in the United States through a merger with a blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Flipkart has reached out to several special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and could seek a valuation of at least $35 billion in a blank-check deal, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-04/india-s-flipkart-said-to-mull-u-s-listing-with-spac-as-option?sref=ZoyErlU1 said.

Both Flipkart and Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters reported in September that Bengaluru-based Flipkart, which vies with players such as Amazon.com's local unit and India's Reliance Industries, was preparing for an initial public offering overseas as early as 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coalition For Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) Hosts The International Conference On Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) 2021

ICDRI 2021 is a three-day interactive virtual conference It will be held from 17 - 19 March 2021 Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi is scheduled to make the inaugural speech for the event ICDRI 2021 constitutes of a virtual exhib...

Car bomb kills south Yemeni separatist fighters in Aden

A car bomb killed or injured a number of fighters travelling in a convoy of vehicles belonging to Yemens main southern separatist forces in the city of Aden on Thursday, the militia said.The Southern Transitional Council STC forces tweeted ...

China advisers meet amid pandemic, Hong Kong crackdown

Chinas top legislative advisory body opened its annual session Thursday against the background of a crackdown on Hong Kongs political opposition and the countrys recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. In his opening address, the head of the C...

Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

Britains Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021