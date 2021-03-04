Walmart's Flipkart weighs U.S. listing via SPAC merger - Bloomberg News
Walmart Inc-owned Indian e-commerce company Flipkart is looking at going public in the United States through a merger with a blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:25 IST
Walmart Inc-owned Indian e-commerce company Flipkart is looking at going public in the United States through a merger with a blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Flipkart has reached out to several special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and could seek a valuation of at least $35 billion in a blank-check deal, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-04/india-s-flipkart-said-to-mull-u-s-listing-with-spac-as-option?sref=ZoyErlU1 said.
Both Flipkart and Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters reported in September that Bengaluru-based Flipkart, which vies with players such as Amazon.com's local unit and India's Reliance Industries, was preparing for an initial public offering overseas as early as 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- India
- Indian
- Reliance
- United States
- Amazon.com
- Flipkart
- Walmart
- Bloomberg News
ALSO READ
Reliance Entertainment partners with director Ribhu Dasgupta for joint venture to produce films
Path trodden by Bharat Sevashram Sangha will help India's self-reliance quest: Shah
Nation marching towards self-reliance, says industrialist
United States signals it is ready to resume talks with Iran
United States signals readiness to resume talks with Iran