Walmart's Flipkart weighs U.S. listing via SPAC merger - Bloomberg News

Walmart Inc-owned Indian e-commerce company Flipkart is looking at going public in the United States through a merger with a blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Flipkart has reached out to several special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and could seek a valuation of at least $35 billion in a blank-check deal, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-04/india-s-flipkart-said-to-mull-u-s-listing-with-spac-as-option?sref=ZoyErlU1 said.

Both Flipkart and Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters reported in September that Bengaluru-based Flipkart, which vies with players such as Amazon.com's local unit and India's Reliance Industries, was preparing for an initial public offering overseas as early as 2021.

