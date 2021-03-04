BMW drives in new MINI Countryman in India priced at Rs 39.5 lakh

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched an updated version of MINI Countryman in India with price starting at Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Locally produced at the company's Chennai plant, the new MINI Countryman is available in two petrol variants - MINI Countryman Cooper S and MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired, priced at Rs 39.5 lakh and Rs 43.4 lakh, respectively.

''The new MINI Countryman inspires you to take the path to new experiences and new horizons of the mind. This versatile sports activity vehicle (SAV) is just as home in an urban jungle as it is in the great outdoors,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

The model comes with a 2-litre petrol engine enabling the vehicle to sprint to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds with a top speed of 225 km/hr.

