Left Menu

Equity indices dip over 1 pc, metal stocks crack

Equity benchmark indices fell by over 1 per cent on Thursday as concerns over spike in bond yields rekindled globally.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:27 IST
Equity indices dip over 1 pc, metal stocks crack
JSW Steel dropped by 2.9 pc on Thursday to Rs 415.50 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices fell by over 1 per cent on Thursday as concerns over spike in bond yields rekindled globally. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 599 points or 1.16 per cent lower at 50,846 while the Nifty 50 tumbled by 165 points or 1.08 per cent to 15,081.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty metal down by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.8 per cent and private bank by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, JSW Steel dropped by 2.9 per cent to Rs 415.50 per share while Hindalco was down by 2.6 per cent to Rs 349.90. Tata Steel too dipped by 2.5 per cent to Rs 757.60 per share.

Banking and financial stocks fell with HDFC down by 2.6 per cent, Bajaj Finserv by 2.3 per cent, Axis Bank by 2.2 per cent, HDFC Bank by 2.1 per cent and State Bank of India by 2 per cent. Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro also traded in the negative terrain. However, UltraTech Cement jumped by 3.9 per cent to close at Rs 6,755 per share.

Adani Ports gained by 2.9 per cent after acquiring the 31.5 per cent stake of Windy Lakeside Investment in the Gangavaram Port (GPL) for Rs 1,954 crore. Grasim, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's, SBI Life, Wipro, Britannia and Hero MotoCorp too traded with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, resurgent worries about rising US bond yields hit Asian shares as investors waited to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will address concerns about the risk of a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs. Japan's Nikkei fell by 2.13 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down by 2.15 per cent, South Korea's Kospi by 1.28 per cent and Shanghai composite by 2.05 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nurture your infant plants with Plantic

New Delhi India, March 4 ANISRV Media Plantic, inspired by natures love, is a plant-food brand that makes planting easier and effective. They indulge in making plant fertilizers, pesticides, and plant seeds which helps the plant grow natura...

Tibet listed as second least-free region in world: Report

Tibet has been ranked as the second least free region in the world, according to the latest rankings of Washington-based watchdog Freedom House, which keeps a tab on global political rights and liberties. The report, Freedom in the World 20...

Rising above the challenges - Roma Puf budded, changing the outlook towards 2020!

New Delhi India, March 4 ANIThePRTree When 2020 has struck millions of companies on the verge of shutdown, a new mattress brand has hatched out of it. Born in the early 2000s, Roma Puf started its journey to provide the industry with the be...

Germany approves AstraZeneca for over-65s

Germanys vaccination authority has approved the use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine on the over-65s, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.It added that the Permanent Vaccination authority recommended extending to the maxi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021