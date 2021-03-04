Left Menu

JK Tyre partners CarDekho, AutoBrix for doorstep services

CarDekho Co-founder and CEO Amit Jain said the launch of JK Tyre Man will ensure that the customers can not only buy a car online but can also get quality tyres delivered to their doorstep.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:43 IST
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with CarDekho and AutoBrix for online to offline doorstep tyre delivery-cum-fitment service.

Under the initiative, JK Tyre will use its existing channel network to extend its products and services to consumer's doorstep with CarDekho's automobile platform providing the online channel to purchase car tyres from JK Tyre and AutoBrix India enabling tyre delivery and fitment at customer's doorstep, the company said in a statement.

The online to offline doorstep tyre delivery-cum-fitment service will be offered under 'JK Tyre Man' initiative, which will be rolled out first in Bangalore in its pilot phase from March 2021, before being rolled out to the major cities and towns in India by Q2 of 2021, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, JK Tyre & Industries Director - Sales & Marketing Srinivasu Allaphan said,''Our partnership with CarDekho and AutoBrix for Tyre Man reinforces our motto of staying in Total Control, where we extend safety and convenience to our consumers and have the purchased tyres fitted right at their doorstep.'' There has been a dramatic shift in consumer behavior towards e-commerce in the last few months due to the ongoing pandemic, he said adding, as seen with almost every industry, automobiles, and especially tyres, are finding a strong demand online. CarDekho Co-founder and CEO Amit Jain said the launch of JK Tyre Man will ensure that the customers can not only buy a car online but can also get quality tyres delivered to their doorstep. ''As a leading full stack auto tech company, we are leaving no stone unturned in helping customers across their entire car purchase, ownership and sale journey and we are confident that this too will contribute in easing their requirement in current time,'' he added.

AutoBrix Founder Prathibha Shalini said COVID has impacted the world, including the auto services industry and today the world is looking at more doorstep services in every sector and auto services is no exception. ''This partnership with JK Tyres and Car Dekho takes the tyre purchase experience to the next level with our doorstep services,'' Shalini added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

