Andromeda targets 20 pc increase in loan disbursal in FY22 at Rs 30K cr

Leading loan distributor firm Andromeda is targeting to increase its loan disbursal volume by 20 per cent next fiscal to Rs 30,000 crore and will expand its branch network.

V Swaminathan, CEO Andromeda & Apnapaisa, said the company's loan disbursal is expected to grow to Rs 25,000 crore this fiscal year from Rs 18,000 crore in the previous year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

''When the lockdown started last year in April, our loan volumes plummeted to close to zero. The months of April, May and June were particularly bad. Volumes started to move up steadily from October onwards,'' he told PTI.

As the unlocking process started, he said the company's business too started picking up and it clocked highest ever monthly loan disbursal of about Rs 2,200 crore in January 2021.

''This has been aided by a growth in home loan originations which have more than doubled compared to same time last year. Unsecured personal loans are also back to pre-COVID levels. The business loan and LAP segment has lagged a bit but this is to be expected in the light of the upheaval in the segment,'' he said.

The company expects home loans to be about half of the total volume of loans disbursed during the next fiscal.

Swaminathan further said the 30-year old company has aggressive plans for expansion and increasing its loan disbursal portfolio.

''The target for this year is to make sure that we normalise our operations completely on a full year basis. The expectation for next year is to clock Rs 30,000 crore of loan disbursals for the year,'' he said.

He said the expansion is being planned on several fronts, including building the branch network to cover more tier 1 and tier 2 locations.

Swaminathan said there will be a major focus on building a strong data analytics and digital platform which can cater to the huge increase in digital traffic fuelled by the pandemic.

The CEO said that Andromeda has built an extensive brick-and-mortar network spanning 100 plus locations, 200 plus branches, over 1,500 employees and nearly 3,000 partners.

''The company plans to open about 100 more branches next fiscal and hire more than 600 people incrementally,'' he said, adding that the company is fully able to fund it growth plans from internal accruals.

On the lower interest regime, Swaminathan said it means that borrowers have to pay lower EMIs.

''This translated into higher demand for housing units and also balance transfers. The move by several state governments to lower the stamp duty on house registrations has also encouraged prospective homeowners who were waiting on the sidelines to take the plunge,'' he added.

He further said the stamp duty reduction by certain state governments has led to windfall gains for them by virtue of higher sales of residential units.

The lower stamp duty regime should be continued for at least one more quarter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)