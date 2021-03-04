Left Menu

Teva in EU antitrust investigation over Copaxone drug

Israeli drugmaker Teva is being investigated by EU antitrust regulators who are looking into whether it illegally hindered rivals' access to its multiple sclerosis medicine Copaxone.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:55 IST
Teva in EU antitrust investigation over Copaxone drug

Israeli drugmaker Teva is being investigated by EU antitrust regulators who are looking into whether it illegally hindered rivals' access to its multiple sclerosis medicine Copaxone. The European Commission, which carried out unannounced inspections on Teva in 2019 and 2020, said the probe will look into whether Teva has abused its dominant market position in breach of EU antitrust rules, which could lead to hefty fines.

It said Teva may have artificially extended the market exclusivity of Copaxone by strategically filing and withdrawing divisional patents after the 2015 expiry of its basic patent covering the ingredient glatiramer acetate used in the drug. This practice repeatedly blocked the entry of its generic competitor who was obliged to file a new legal challenge each time.

Teva was not immediately available to comment. The EU competition enforcer, which had in November last year announced a preliminary investigation into the company, said the case was important because more than half a million Europeans needed treatment for multiple sclerosis.

"It is also important that companies compete to innovate so that new and affordable treatments can emerge," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. Teva, which has been fined twice in recent years for pay-for-delay deals, could face a sanction up to 10% of its global turnover and an additional deterrent fine if found guilty of breaching EU rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Samajwadis' will win UP election, work towards abolishing EVMs: Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party SP will win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by a huge majority and then samajwadi people will work towards abolishing the electronic voting system, party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Thursday.On EVMs Electron...

Rupee retreats by 11 paise to 72.83, ends 2-day winning run

The rupee on Thursday declined by 11 paise to close at 72.83 against the US dollar due to a rebound in the greenback in overseas markets and muted domestic equities.At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.99 against the g...

Rio de Janeiro announces curfew as Brazil battles brutal COVID wave

Brazils second biggest city of Rio de Janeiro will be the latest to adopt new COVID-related restrictions on Friday, including a night curfew, in a bid to slow a deadly second wave that is ravaging the South American country. The city of 6.7...

EU says no talks under way to buy Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission said on Thursday that there were no talks under way about buying Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.Currently no talks are ongoing to integrate the Sputnik vaccine in the portfolio, a Commission spokesman told a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021